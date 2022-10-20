Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow Showers

Volume 2- Past Peak Colors and a Cooldown For the Week

Autumn Blaze Maple In My Yard / Author Photo

Welcome to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State. My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The elevation in Norwich, NY is about 1000 feet.

This coming week is forecast to be below normal temperatures and some unsettled conditions including possible rain and snow showers. Yes, snow. The average high temperature for this week here in Norwich, NY is 55 degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature below-normal temperatures. It will be interesting to see whether or not we get any snowflakes.

----------

I hope you are enjoying this article. I have been writing on Medium for almost 2 years, and before that on Blogger. I would appreciate it if you would explore my articles on Medium . As my profile indicates:

"An avid blogger for over 7 years, I focus on vegetable gardening, bird watching, outdoor adventure, and travel. My posts offer a wealth of information on these topics and many photos to enjoy. Recently retired, I also write a series of articles entitled, 'Embracing Retirement', with the goal of helping people to maximize their retirement enjoyment."

If you would like to experience Medium for yourself, consider supporting me and thousands of other writers by signing up for a membership. It only costs $5 per month, it supports us, the writers, greatly, and you will make money with your writing as well. By signing up with this link , you’ll support me directly with a portion of your fee; it won’t cost you more. If you do so, thank you so much!

----------

The Fall Leaves Are Now Mostly Past Peak

The beautiful fall colors peaked here in the Norwich area around Columbus Day or a few days after. Strong winds on Saturday, October 16th blew a lot of the leaves off the trees, however, it is still colorful and plenty of leaves to see. The conditions can vary from place to place so I would encourage you to travel around the area a little to find spots still at peak color. It is a wonderful time of the year here in Central NY.

Some Gourds From My Garden / Author Photo

Farmers' Almanac Outlook

According to the Farmers Almanac, the forecast is as follows for the next week for the Northeast and New England:

October 16th to 19th: Dry, Mild.

October 20th to 23rd: Severe thunderstorms move in, then clearing, unseasonably cold; widespread frosts.

The Latest Forecast Video From Direct Weather:

Stay tuned for my next weather article.