Piseco, NY

Destination Adirondacks: The Oxbow Inn in Piseco, NY is a Great Place to Eat

Dan Pfeifer

A Great Stop For Good Food and Conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3Z11_0iZfSEM300
The Oxbow Inn /Author Photo

Piseco is one of the many locations we love to visit in the Adirondacks. At 6 million acres, the Adirondack Park offers so much. The possibilities are endless. We have visited Piseco before, renting a house for a week-long visit several times. It's a great location, not far from Speculator, NY, and within range of Indian Lake, Blue Moutain Lake, Long Lake, Raquette Lake, Wells, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7q9k_0iZfSEM300
Outdoor Seating at the Oxbow Inn /Author Photo

In addition, the Northville-Placid Trail passes through Piseco and goes right by the Bow. So if you're hiking and feel like taking a break and getting a good meal, this is very convenient. The Post office at Piseco is often used by hikers to mail supplies to, as the trail passes by that also. In the winter, the Bow is popular with snowmobilers as there are trails nearby.

We have always wanted to stop at the Oxbow Inn, but have never done so, except to pick up pizza during one of our stays last year. By the way, the pizza and wings are delicious. We stopped for lunch on Saturday, October 8th, arriving around 2 PM. It turns out our timing was good, since it was busy but not overwhelmingly. Prior to our visit, the Bow was busy with members of the Syracuse Corvette Club. There was still one Corvette in the parking lot when we arrived.

Later on, after visiting Speculator, we passed the Inn on our way home around 4:30 PM, and it was packed! On Sunday afternoon, they were posting on their Facebook page that they were out of food. It is a popular place for sure. We have noticed in our past visits to Piseco, and passing by for many years hauling our camper to Lake Eaton New York State Campground near Long Lake, just how busy it is.

Upon entering the Bow, it was a welcoming experience. It just feels like home. The bar was busy with people eating, talking, and watching football. We were seated in the dining room behind the bar, a few steps down from the main level. Through the windows, we had great views of Oxbow Lake and the wonderful Fall colors. By the way, Oxbow Lake is a great small lake to kayak and/or fish on, and kayak rentals are available at the Oxbow Motel, next door to the Inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKGK9_0iZfSEM300
The Oxbow Inn Dining Room /Author Photo

We chose the french dip and the Reuben from the lunch menu, which has a lot of choices at reasonable prices. They have at least a dozen beers on tap and as many specialty pizzas. Their menu is packed with choices from salads to wings to charcuterie to sandwiches to pasta to burgers to steaks and more. If you're hungry you are in luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t5Th_0iZfSEM300
The Oxbow Inn Bar /Author Photo

Our lunch was good as well as the service. It is a popular spot for a reason. Its loyal customers obviously enjoy coming to Bow throughout the year. My wife and I will be sure to visit again when we pass through. I believe the menu becomes more limited after Columbus Day, as they focus mostly on pub food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0PDH_0iZfSEM300
Author Photo

So no matter the time of the year, this is always a good destination for good food, atmosphere, scenery, and more. You'll be glad you visited.

