Columbus Day Weekend Will Be a Great Weekend For Leaf Peeping in Upstate NY and the Adirondacks

The Fall Colors Will Be at Near Peak in Some Areas

There's nothing like living in the Northeast in the Fall. It is such a beautiful time of year. The Summer heat and humidity are gone, and there is a crispness in the air. However, the sun still provides ample warmth and provides the lighting to showcase the colors of the leaves.

According to the NY State Fall Foliage Report, here in Central NY, we are at the mid-point of the color change, At our house (Norwich, 1550 feet), the colors are starting to develop. It can vary quite a bit from place to place due to microclimates, elevation, etc. Nonetheless, the colors are getting nice.

This weekend you will find colorful leaves in most parts of New York State. If you are looking for spectacular hues, head to the Adirondacks. You won't go wrong there.

Bundle Up For the Cool Weather

If you're out and about this weekend, make sure to bundle up. After yesterday's warm temperatures in the 70's, the highs will be barely 50 degrees tomorrow, and around 55 Sunday with a stiff breeze each day. Although a few lake-effect showers are forecast, there should also be enough sun peeking through to highlight the beautiful Fall colors.

Following is the latest forecast video from Direct Weather:

My wife and I are planning to go leaf-peeping ourselves this weekend as it is our anniversary. We probably will head North to the Adirondacks to check out the leaves.