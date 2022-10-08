Norwich, NY

Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of October

Dan Pfeifer

Volume 1 - Fall Means Business So Far as Temperatures Have Been Below Normal

Welcome to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State. My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The city of Norwich is at about 1000 feet of elevation.

Due to the elevation at my home, the weather can be quite different as compared to "downtown" Norwich. The first main difference is the wind. Although downtown can be quite windy also, there is almost always a breeze up here on the hill. On hot summer days, it is normally much more comfortable due to the breeze, and temperatures are a little cooler as well.

In the winter, the difference up here "on the hill" is even more pronounced as there is normally much more snow and wind. As you drive up the long 2-mile hill to our house, you can watch the difference in the snow amounts. If the temperature is borderline freezing, it can be raining downtown and snow up on the hill. It's amazing the difference that 500 feet of elevation can make.

Below Normal Temperatures and Light Rain/Clouds from Hurricane Ian

Although Hurricane Ian brought us some light rain and lots of clouds over the last few days, I am not complaining since we are incredibly fortunate compared to Florida and the Carolinas. The destruction from Ian was incredible and it will take a long time for recovery.

The normal high temperature here in Norwich for the first week of October is about 62 degrees. That said, we've been below normal most of the time over the last week or so. Tomorrow and Thursday (5th and 6th) will be at or above normal, then a big cool down is coming for the weekend. There could even be snow flurries Friday night! Yikes!

The Leaves are Getting Colorful

One advantage to living in the Northeast is the beautiful fall colors. This past week has shown a significant change in the leaf colors. We should be at peak color within the next week or so. Hopefully, we will have some sunny days to enjoy them. Stayed tuned for photos.

The Latest Forecast Video

Following is the latest forecast video from Direct Weather:

