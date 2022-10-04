New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A Series

Volume 1-Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY

My wife and I recently returned from an overnight visit to Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine region. NY State has many beautiful regions, the Finger Lakes being one of them. The Finger Lakes are located South and West of the Adirondacks, more towards the Western side of the state. We have made numerous visits to the Finger Lakes to sample and purchase these wines. NY State wines have become very popular and highly rated nationwide and worldwide. In our trips over the last 5 or more years, we have visited quite a number of wineries. This article is the first in a series, each of which will highlight a Finger Lakes winery.

My wife and I enjoy wine and I tend to drink more wine now than beer. However, I still enjoy a cold beer on a hot summer day. I do prefer wine with a meal, as it doesn’t fill you up as much as beer, and helps to digest the meal. Also, paring the right wine with your food even enhances the flavor of the food.

For those who prefer beer or distilled products, there are also numerous breweries and distilleries in this region; I will dedicate a few articles to these also.

Our first stop on this trip and frankly most of our trips was Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY. Ithaca, home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, is located on Cayuga Lake, one of the bigger Finger Lakes. This winery is not actually on the lake, however, its location overlooking Six Mile Creek (which flows into the lake) is picturesque.

This winery is always a great way to start our trip as it is on the route we take when driving to Watkins Glen. This winery also has an added bonus of being a distillery, as they offer gin, vodka, grappa, limoncello, orangecello, and amaretto. This winery has been in operation since 1987, making it one of the oldest wineries on Cayuga Lake. Their wines are good and have improved over the years. The gin and vodka are also delicious and very unique.

For those of you unfamiliar with visiting wineries, most wineries offer a “tasting” which allows you to select 5 or 6 wines to sample for a nominal fee. We usually share a tasting since they normally give you enough of a sample for 2 people. Also, most wineries will allow you to sample any extra varieties of interest for a small add-on fee.

In general, wineries offer a great atmosphere. They are relaxing and a great place to meet people. It is always interesting as many people travel quite a distance to sample the prized wines from this region. And since you can taste wines before you purchase them, you really can’t go wrong. The icing on the cake is that the Finger Lakes region is just beautiful.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the wines and spirits offered at Six Mile Creek:

Dry and Semi-Dry White Wines

Included in this category at Six Mile Creek is Chardonnay, Chardonnay Reserve, Gruner Vetliner, Riesling, Reserve Riesling, Seyval Blanc, Ithaca White, and Vignoles.

On this trip, we purchased Seyval Blanc; a floral nose with a hint of lemon grass. A refreshing soft rich taste with a long full finish. An outstanding example of an under-recognized local hybrid. Bracing and refreshing! (r/s 0.8%). We found this to be a very refreshing summer white wine. My wife loves a good dry white wine, as do I; although my preference tends to be the dry reds.

Red Wines

In this category are Rosatto Rosé, Ithaca Red, Pino Noir 2021, Lemberger 2021, Cabernet Franc 2021, and Quintessence 2021. The dry reds are my favorite, and you can't go wrong with any of these to be honest. Lemberger is one our my favorites with a peppery finish. We also tend to prefer wines aged in oak barrels which most of the reds are.

We purchased Rosatto Rosé; a Finger Lakes Lemberger rosé with light notes of Strawberry rhubarb and cherry. Combines the dryness of a red with the fresh and lighter feel of a white. (r/s 0.0%). A wonderful rosé!

We also picked up a bottle of Pinot Noir 2021; not your typical Finger Lakes Pinot. This Old World-styled wine presents a complex earthiness rich in dark chocolate, cassis, and slight acidity. Versatile and food-friendly. (r/s 0.3%).

We also enjoy wines that are a blend, and Quintessence is an excellent example of this type. We have purchased this in the past and it is excellent! The blends offer such a wonderful depth of flavor; a blend of Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, and Merlot. Aromas of plum, cherry and hints of earth tones. A mouthful of black fruit flavor with an edge of spice. (Our winemaker's favorite!) (r/s 0.0%)

Sweet Wines

This category includes Ithaca Blush, Odyssey, Pasa Tiempo, Cantere, Bellissimo, and Sweet Abby’s Red. Although we didn’t try these, these are for you if you enjoy semi-sweet and sweet wines.

Specialty Wines

Although this is currently out of stock, they offer Avery’s Spumante, if you’re looking for a refreshing semi-sweet sparkling blush wine.

Dry Spirits and Sweet Liqueurs

As I mentioned previously, Six Mile Creek also is a distillery. In this category, they offer gin, vodka, grappa, limoncello, orangecello, and amaretto. Although we didn’t taste any of these during this visit, we have in the past. We especially love the gin and vodka. They are not your typical varieties. For example, the gin is described as a unique blend of Italian-inspired botanicals, that include mint, coriander, fennel, rosemary & orange peel, complementing the traditional juniper in this aromatic libation. This gin is unique and delicious, as is the vodka.

Stay tuned for more articles that highlight the wineries of the Finger Lakes!