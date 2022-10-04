A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine

Have You Ever Tried Going to the Beach?

Author Photo

Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!

As I have written many times, it is good to get away for a vacation, whether you are still working or are retired. When you are working full-time, the need for a getaway is obvious. When you retire, you may think you don’t need vacations. I have found this not to be true. We still need to get away from our routines from time to time no matter what they are.

Author Photo

My series of articles regarding enjoying retirement have been popular including one of my recent ones about enjoying summer. This article also includes information regarding Ogunquit, Maine:

https://medium.com/crows-feet/embracing-retirement-how-to-enjoy-your-summer-38ece0688467

My aim has been to help people to embrace and enjoy retirement. I have been retired for a little less than 2 years now, and have adjusted to it wonderfully; I also want you to be able to.

Maine is a beautiful place to visit. Its unique features include quaint villages, picturesque scenery, and delicious seafood. And then there are the many beaches. Some are rocky and best suited for just viewing. But there are plenty of nice sand beaches to enjoy.

Author Photo

Advice for Beach Newbies

Never been to the beach and not sure if you’ll like it? In addition to the obvious of enjoying the ocean and crashing waves, it’s always fun to people watch, read, nap, or whatever is fun for you. It is just a great way to relax. If you have children, they will have a blast building sand castles and more.

Preparation is the Key to Enjoying the Beach

Of course, this is good advice for anything you do. Going to the beach requires some essentials to ensure a good time. Beach chairs, umbrellas, and towels are a must and a beach cart to haul your equipment provides a huge advantage. This is the first year we have used a cart. It makes it easier to be able to fit everything into a cart instead of slinging everything over your shoulders. It still requires work to haul the cart, but overall it's easier.

Also come prepared with sunglasses, sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks, and sandwiches if you plan on spending a long period of time. Some beaches have food available. Drake Island beach does not, so we bring it with us.

Author Photo

With a little preparation, your experience will be much better. I hope if you have never tried this that you will give it a try.