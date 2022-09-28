Do You Enjoy Birdwatching? Project FeederWatch Begins November 1st

Dan Pfeifer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJHkY_0iCs9RMg00
Courtesy of Project FeederWatch

Welcome Back. Now that Fall has officially begun and the gardening season is winding down rapidly, it will soon be time to focus my attention on birdwatching. We had a touch of frost here Saturday morning (24th) but not enough to do much damage. Last evening, I heard and saw the first geese flying over. Although I don’t have all of my bird feeders up yet, I have been putting a little seed on the platform feeder I leave up year-round. I have been getting some Blue Jays, Northern Cardinals, Mourning doves, House sparrows and finches, and a few others. Soon more birds will visit as the weather turns colder and Winter approaches. Hopefully, I will also have some migrating birds visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pwuo2_0iCs9RMg00
Author Photo

The weather lately has featured below-normal temperatures and rainy periods. We received over 5 inches of rain in September, thus everything has greened up compared to August. The lawn is growing more now than all Summer. As I wrote in a recent article, the garden is still producing but winding down as I start the cleanup process of those plants that have died off.

I am thinking about planting winter cover plants this year which enhance the soil over the winter and prevent erosion; more to come on that. I also recently wrote about the juvenile Blue Jays and Northern Cardinals visiting my platform feeder.

The Blue Jays are still visiting as they have grown more feathers, looking more like adults now. They certainly are funny looking when young without all of their feathers.

Project FeederWatch Begins Early This Year!

Normally, this citizen science project begins mid to late November. This year it begins on November 1st and runs through the end of April. Six full months of bird watching!

How to Participate: (From the Project FeederWatch Website)

Sign upIf you have not yet signed up, join today! During the season, it takes a few weeks from when you sign up for your kit to arrive, but you can begin counting right away. The fee is only $18 per year.

Select your count site — Choose a portion of your yard that is easy to monitor, typically an area with feeders that is visible from one vantage point. Even if you don’t provide feeders, you can still count birds for FeederWatch.

Choose your count days — Project FeederWatch runs from November 1 through April 30. For each count, select two consecutive days as often as once a week. Less often is fine. Even if you only count once all winter, your data are valuable. We recommend that you leave at least five days when you do not count between each of your two-day counts and that you schedule your counts in advance.

How to count — Watch your feeders for any amount of time over your selected count days. For every species you can identify, record the maximum number of individuals visible simultaneously during your two-day count. Keep one tally across both days. Do not add day 1 and day 2 counts together.

What to count — Please count

  • birds attracted to food or water you provided
  • birds attracted to fruits or plantings you maintain
  • hawks and other predatory birds that are attracted by the birds at your feeders
  • But do not count
  • birds that simply fly over the count site, such as Canada Geese or Sandhill Cranes.
  • birds seen on non-count days

Report Your Counts- submit counts through the Your Data section of our website. There is also a mobile app.

A Great Family Activity

As I have written many times, birdwatching is a great family activity. It is very relaxing and you will be surprised how your children/grandchildren will enjoy watching and identifying birds. You can start small. All you need is a bird feeder, some seed, and some patience. Bird photography is also fun and challenging. I have enjoyed this great hobby for over 50 years.

Finally, a video that gives a good overview of the project and how to participate:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6kSheOGnKM

Stayed tuned for more updates and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birds# birdwatching# photography# family# life

Comments / 0

Published by

An avid blogger for 7 years, I focus on vegetable gardening, bird watching, and outdoor adventure. My posts offer a wealth of information on both topics and many photos to enjoy. Recently retired, I also write a series of articles entitled, Embracing Retirement, with the goal of helping people to maximize retirement enjoyment.

Norwich, NY
9 followers

More from Dan Pfeifer

Getting Ready For Fall Birdwatching

I Have Juvenile Blue Jays and Northern Cardinals Visiting at the Feeder. Welcome back. It’s been a while since I’ve written a post about birds. The last article I shared regarding birds was back in March. During the summer, I am so busy gardening, vacationing, enjoying the pool, and doing other things. I don’t feed birds during the summer except for the hummingbirds. The hummingbirds have left for the year (they were having a feeding frenzy last week), so my focus will return to fall/winter feeder birds. Next year my goal is to photograph hummingbirds; I have never tried. I’m sure it will be both challenging and rewarding.

Read full story

Embracing Retirement-Grandkids are a Gift From Heaven

Volume 19-Grandchildren Are Your Reward For a Life Well Lived. Update: I wrote this article this summer. The arrival of my grandson is now imminent as the due date is October 4th. We are all patiently waiting and are looking forward to welcoming him to the world.

Read full story
Gilbertsville, NY

Embracing Retirement-Mountain Biking in the Summer

Volume 21-Biking is a Great Way to Enjoy the Summer. View From New York State Rt. 51 Near Gilbertsville, NY/Author Photo. Welcome back. Today I am presenting yet another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proved to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees. How many of you still ride your bike? It is such an excellent activity for seniors. It is a non-weight-bearing activity that has proved very beneficial to me and can for you also.

Read full story
Norwich, NY

The Road Less Travelled-Mountain Biking near Bowman Lake State Park (NY)

Volume 24-A Great Summer Day For an Awesome Bike Ride. Welcome back to my series, The Road Less Travelled. It’s been a while since I wrote an article for this series. This summer has been great for biking, although sometimes a little hot. Rainy days have been few so I have been able to get out and explore on my bike. It is so much fun to get out in nature and explore. Last Saturday, I traveled the backroads surrounding Bowman Lake State Park near McDonough, NY. Much of where I rode is part of the McDonough State Forest.

Read full story

My Almost Daily Journal-The Continuing Struggles With Covid-19, Physical and Mental

Volume 40-Tag Along With Me on My Sometimes Boring Sometimes Interesting Sometimes Humorous Journey Through Life. Covid-19. It’s like the Energizer Bunny. Just keeps going and going. Although the latest variants at least seem to be milder. However, they are also more contagious. Up until last week, our family had avoided this pesky virus for the last 2 plus years. This week, my son and granddaughter have come down with the virus, and we hope our 8-month pregnant daughter-in-law doesn’t. Since we had our granddaughter at our house 4 days last week (just prior to her getting sick), we are waiting and hoping we don’t get sick. So far, the symptoms have been manageable for both of our family members who have gotten the virus. Something to be thankful for.

Read full story
1 comments

My Almost Daily Journal-How to Enjoy Fall By Decorating Your Home

Volume 42-Tag Along With Me on My Sometimes Boring Sometimes Interesting Sometimes Humorous Journey Through Life. Welcome back. To my journal. Almost daily. Well not quite that often. It’s been a few weeks since my last entry. September is upon us and moving along quickly. The weather has still been quite warm but you can tell that Fall is approaching. The leaves on the trees are starting to show hints of gaining color and more cool days are finding their way into the mix. Since we cannot change the weather or the seasons, we might as well embrace the changes. Have you started your fall decorating yet? We are just getting started at our house.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy