Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.

Let’s talk about what you’ll love about RB and why you’d want to live here!

Job Opportunities

CoStar News

Rancho Bernardo was designed as a community where you can really live, work, and play owing to its strong economy. Not only does it offer multiple employment opportunities in the aerospace and defense categories, it houses some of the biggest giant tech companies such as Apple, Intuit, Sony Electronics, BAE Systems, Amazon, Broadcom, Microsoft and Amazon, offering multiple high-paying jobs in the technology space. Rancho Bernardo’s 685-acre commercial park alone employs about 50,000 people! Majority of the population living in Rancho Bernardo work white collar jobs with a median household income of $139,000.

Lifestyle Opportunities

The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo Facebook page

Niche.com awards Rancho Bernardo an overall A+ as one of the best neighborhoods to raise a family in. This covers great public schools, diversity, nightlife, housing, and safety. Rancho Bernardo was foundationally intended to be a self-sustaining community with shopping, dining, health care, and more at your reach. It is known for its excellent private parks, clubs, and golf courses as well as its sweeping canyon views.

The master plan community was designed in the 1970s and the plan was to have a park in a community center in every single neighborhood. So when you drive through Ranch Bernardo you notice two things: a distinct 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s vibe, and on the other hand you see a lot of green space. However being in the suburbs, walkability is limited.

Surrounding Rancho Bernardo are areas like Poway, Rancho Penasquitos, 4S Ranch, many other residential communities and tons of greenery! You will find outdoor parks, hiking trails, Lake Hodges (not too far away), and some country clubs and tennis clubs offering memberships for you and your family. At Rancho Bernardo, you can never be short of recreational outdoor activities.

Housing & Investing Opportunities

Shutterstock Photo ID: 1783621685

Rancho Bernardo offers a wide range of options if you’re looking to buy a home. Most of these homes were built in the 1970s to 1990s, where you will find townhomes, condos, and single-family homes quite a lot in number. Currently there are over 100 homes listed for sale at Rancho Bernardo, and here are listed a few price ranges for certain types.

Condos and Townhomes: $500,000 - $800,000

Single-family homes: $800,000 - $2 Million ($1 Million average)

However, if you’re looking at a similar neighborhood as an alternate to Rancho Bernardo which is also not too far away, you can consider two main options:

Escondido and San Marcos – more affordable

Fairbanks Ranch Rancho Penasquitos (Carmel Valley) – more premium

Conclusion

Looking into the future of Rancho Bernardo, you can say sky is the limit. It is among the top 5 places in San Diego today seeing the highest appreciation in value! Offering so much to people, no wonder homes sell quickly here. Considering living or moving to Rancho Bernardo is nothing short of an investment you’d never regret making.