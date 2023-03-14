An Insider's Guide: Do's and Don'ts for Living Like a Local in Sunny San Diego

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer, and if you're looking to explore it like a local, there are a few key things you should know. While there are plenty of videos and guides out there for tourists, it can be hard to know what's actually worth doing when you're a resident of the city. That's why we've put together this guide: the best and worst things to do in San Diego as a local, so you can make the most of your time here!

Places to Visit

Photo by San Diego Zoo

One of the first places you should visit is the San Diego Zoo. This massive zoo is a must-see attraction that offers a full day of fun for visitors of all ages. Whether you have kids or not, the zoo is a unique experience that every local should try at least once.

Another area to explore is Point Loma, which has a lot going on. This central location features a peninsula that juts out into the ocean, with San Diego Bay on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other. Here, you can enjoy the laid-back vibe of Ocean Beach, with its great food and drink options, or head over to Sunset Cliffs for breathtaking views of the coastline. Cabrillo National Monument is also a must-visit attraction in Point Loma, offering a glimpse into San Diego's history as the first landing point for settlers.

If you want to experience downtown San Diego like a local, head to the harbor area. With its beautiful views of the bay and numerous restaurants and attractions, it's a great spot to spend a day exploring.

Balboa Park is another must-visit attraction for locals and visitors alike. This 1,200-acre park is the heart of San Diego and offers a range of activities and attractions, including a golf course, disc golf course, museums, and parks for kids. Surrounded by various communities such as Downtown San Diego, Little Italy, and North Park, Balboa Park is a great spot to spend multiple days exploring.

Finally, don't forget to check out the coastal communities of North County. With walkable areas, unique vibes, and a more local feel, these areas are a great way to escape the touristy feel of downtown San Diego. From Solana Beach to Carlsbad Village, there's something for everyone to explore and enjoy in North County.

As a local, there's no shortage of places to explore and discover in San Diego. Whether you're looking for a fun day out with the family or want to get away from the crowds and discover something new, these destinations are sure to please.

Activities To Do

Photo by U.S. News Travel

Among the most popular activities that locals love is hiking. With hiking trails all throughout San Diego County, it is easy to find a hiking trail close to your home. Cowell's Mountain and Torrey Pines State Reserve park are two notable hiking trails that offer beautiful views and are definitely worth checking out.

Surfing is another popular activity that you should definitely try out. You can rent surfboards and head to any beach in San Diego for a surfing session. Kayaking and paddleboarding are also great activities to do, especially in La Jolla where you can take tours and explore the beautiful protected waters. And if you are a thrill-seeker, paragliding is a must-try activity in La Jolla. The beautiful cliffs and scenic views make for an unforgettable experience.

Golfing is another activity that locals enjoy, with high-end golf courses throughout the county. For those who prefer smaller courses, Balboa Park and Liberty Station offer some great options.

Lastly, riding bikes or e-bikes up and down the coast is a favorite activity among locals. With bike trails along Pacific Highway, you can enjoy the best views while getting some exercise. From hiking to surfing, paragliding, golfing, and biking, all these activities are a great way to explore the city and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Restaurants to Try

Photo by Eater San Diego

San Diego is known for its incredible food scene, and as a local, there are a few places that you simply must check out. Whether you're in the mood for Italian food or Asian cuisine, there's a spot in San Diego that's perfect for you.

First up, we have Little Italy. This area is hands down the best place to go if you're looking for good food. While the Italian cuisine is incredible, you'll also find a wide range of other cuisines here. Top chefs from San Diego County have opened up their restaurants here, and the whole area has been rejuvenated as a result. Whether you're in the mood for pizza, pasta, or something else entirely, Little Italy has you covered.

If you're looking for a specific type of cuisine, the Convoy District in Kearny Mesa is the place to be. This area is home to a wide range of Asian cuisines, including incredible ramen, sushi, and Korean barbecue. The Convoy District is the perfect place to go if you're craving something specific, or if you just want to explore the different flavors of Asia.

Of course, San Diego is also known for its craft beer scene. With over 130 breweries throughout the county, there are plenty of places to grab a cold one. Society Brewing is a standout choice, with incredible restaurants and venues in Escondido and Liberty Station. Modern Times is also a great choice, with multiple locations where you can try their beer and roasted coffee.

No matter what you're in the mood for, San Diego has plenty of incredible restaurants and breweries to choose from where you're sure to find something that satisfies your taste buds!

Places to Avoid

Photo by Gaslamp Quater

In a city with an abundance of tourist destinations, a few can often be overhyped. As a local, it's important to know which places are worth your time and which ones you can skip. Here are some places that are overhyped in San Diego.

The first place that locals tend to avoid is the Gaslamp Quarter. While there are some cool restaurants and things to see, it's mostly a tourist zone. If you're looking for a night out, head to Little Italy instead. Little Italy is where the locals like to go, and it has a plethora of restaurants that are definitely worth checking out.

The second overhyped destination is Old Town for Mexican food. While Old Town is fun to visit and is the oldest town in California, it's not the number one place to get Mexican food. There are plenty of other places in San Diego where you can find amazing Mexican cuisine. Don't get caught up in the hype and try some of the other fantastic Mexican restaurants in the city!

Lastly, while Tijuana is very close to San Diego, it's not a place locals tend to visit due to safety concerns. Instead, consider taking a drive down to Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe. This wine country is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from San Diego and has incredible wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, and boutique hotels that are well worth a visit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, San Diego has a lot to offer locals who want to explore their city. With a range of attractions and activities to suit everyone's tastes, it's easy to find something to do in San Diego. From visiting the world-famous San Diego Zoo to exploring the beautiful coastal communities of North County, there are plenty of places to discover.

Hiking, surfing, golfing, and biking are among the top activities that locals enjoy. And when it comes to food, San Diego's diverse culinary scene has something for everyone, with standout areas like Little Italy and the Convoy District. By avoiding overhyped tourist destinations and sticking to these tried-and-true spots, locals can truly make the most of their time in San Diego.

As always, if you’re looking to buy or sell a house in San Diego or any of the surrounding communities, our team would love to help! Reach out to book a discovery session: a 30-minute free Zoom consultation where we share our expertise to help you live your Best Life in San Diego.

Best Life Home Team

Book a call with us here.

Reach out! 619-719-1122

info@bestlifehometeam.com

bestlifehometeam.com