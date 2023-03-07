7 Reasons Why Carlsbad, California is the Best Place to Live

Carlsbad, a city located in North County Coastal San Diego, has been hailed as one of the best suburbs to live in, not only in San Diego but also in all of California. There are numerous reasons why people should consider moving to Carlsbad. In this article, we will explore why Carlsbad has become a desirable place to live and why it should be at the top of your list if you are looking to move to Southern California.

Highly Ranked Schools

Photo by BnDesign Studio

The first reason why people choose to live in Carlsbad is because of the highly ranked schools. According to niche.com, Carlsbad is the second-best city in the United States for public schools. The schools in Carlsbad are highly ranked, with examples such as Canyon Crest Academy and Sage Creek High School. It is important to note that investing in a home located in a good school district is an excellent investment strategy. While you can always upgrade your home, you cannot upgrade your neighborhood or school district.

Multiple Activities

Photo by Busy Tourist

Carlsbad may seem like a sleepy suburb, but it offers endless activities for residents. The city has access to coastal communities like Oceanside, Encinitas, and Carlsbad Village, which are within a 15-20 minute drive. There are also plenty of activities to do with your family, such as hiking, biking, golfing, and surfing.

Also, according to niche.com, Carlsbad is ranked as the 11th healthiest city in America! People can be seen shopping or dining out in their workout attire because fitness is a popular thing to do in Carlsbad. The city has parks and activities available everywhere, and residents can easily find something to do for themselves or with their families. Carlsbad is a great place to live for those who love an active lifestyle and the beach. With this many parks, activities, and opportunities to stay active, there is no excuse not to get out and have some fun here.

The Beaches

Photo by Parks.ca.gov

Boasting some of the nicest beaches in San Diego County, Carlsbad is the perfect place for beach enthusiasts. With seven different beaches to choose from, including Carlsbad State Beach, Tamarack, and Ponto, beach-goers will have plenty of options. Most of the beaches have easy access, so spending a day on the beach is not a problem, even on busy days. The white sandy beaches in Carlsbad are less rocky than some other beaches in San Diego, and they tend to have a more local feel than touristy ones like La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Overall, the beaches in Carlsbad are ideal for those looking for a relaxing day by the sea.

Fantastic Weather

Photo by Current Argus

Carlsbad is known for its fantastic weather, with a general rule of thumb being that every mile you move east from the coast results in an increase of around one degree in temperature. While other areas just 15 miles inland from the coast may require air conditioning during hot summer days, Carlsbad residents can generally enjoy perfect weather with coastal breezes, even a couple of miles inland. With 75-degree days and a perfect breeze, Carlsbad offers some of the best weather in San Diego, making it an ideal place to live.

Job Opportunities

Photo by Business Wire

You’ll find here an abundance of job opportunities. The suburb is home to some of the most successful companies in the world such as Callaway, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Legoland. In addition, Carlsbad is situated close to the tech sector and a lot of biotech companies down off of the 56 freeway, making it a feasible commute for those working in those areas. The commute from that area up to Carlsbad takes around half an hour each way with traffic, and it's totally doable. Several people who work in the tech sector area have chosen to live in Carlsbad due to its charm and excellent quality of life.

Easy Commute

Photo by Carlsbad Life in Action

The suburb’s strategic location is one of the reasons why it's the best suburb to live in. Being in close proximity to downtown San Diego and Orange County is a plus, with San Clemente to the north and downtown San Diego 30 miles away. The commute to downtown San Diego is not bad at all, for instance, if you wish to stay within the hustle and bustle and visit Little Italy once a week, it’ll only take about 30 minutes. If you're looking for a more convenient way to travel, the Amtrak can take you to Orange County and the coaster down to downtown San Diego. Living close to the coast means having access to these places while still enjoying the peace and quiet of Carlsbad.

Housing Communities

Photo by SDBJ

The newer communities in Carlsbad are very nice, and a lot of the homes built in the 90s and early 2000s are low maintenance compared to the older homes in San Diego. The newer homes also mean newer communities, and Carlsbad has beautifully landscaped public areas and rolling hills, making it a very pleasing place to drive around.

Additionally, with a population of around 115,000 people, there are a lot of homes to choose from in Carlsbad, making it a more affordable option than some neighboring cities like Encinitas, which has only a quarter of the homes for sale. Carlsbad has a lot of variabilities based on budget, including attached properties like condos and townhomes, as well as single-family homes. While it's not the cheapest place to live, there are many beautiful homes and communities to choose from.

In conclusion, Carlsbad is an excellent suburb to live in due to its highly ranked schools, endless activities, beautiful beaches, fantastic weather, an abundance of job opportunities, easy commute, and housing communities. The suburb's strategic location, near both downtown San Diego and Orange County, makes it easy for residents to travel while still enjoying the peace and quiet of Carlsbad. Additionally, the city's commitment to providing public parks and facilities for residents ensures that everyone can find something to do. With all these factors in mind, it is no wonder that Carlsbad is considered one of the best suburbs to live in not only in San Diego but in all of California.

As always, if you’re looking to buy or sell a house in San Diego or any of the surrounding communities, our team would love to help! Reach out to book a discovery session: a 30-minute free Zoom consultation where we share our expertise to figure out the opportunities relevant for you.

Best Life Home Team

Book a call with us here.

Reach out! 619-719-1122

info@bestlifehometeam.com

bestlifehometeam.com