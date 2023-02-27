San Diego, CA

Discover the Best New Home Communities in San Diego

Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

San Diego is a vibrant and growing city, with a booming real estate market that offers a wide range of housing options. Its strong economy and desirable climate leave many looking to make their home here. If you're in the market for a new home in San Diego, you're in luck! There are plenty of new communities to choose from, each with its own unique features and benefits. Here are the top five new home communities in San Diego!

Civita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUXx3_0l1XyxKM00
Photo byLife in Mission Valley

Among the most popular in San Diego, this master-planned community features just under 5,000 properties and is located in the heart of San Diego. The community was built on what used to be an underutilized rock quarry and was designed with modern homes providing them with a walkable and easily accessible location.

One of the biggest draws of Civita is Savannah Park, a 14.3-acre park that is open to the public and offers a wide range of amenities, including walking trails, a dog park, community gardens, playgrounds, an outdoor amphitheater, exercise stations, a bocce court, and more. Civita is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to live in a modern, convenient community with plenty of green space.

3 Roots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpfXG_0l1XyxKM00
Photo bySan Diego Union Tribune

Located in Sorrento Mesa, 3 Roots is a master-planned community that has been generating a lot of buzz in recent years. It’s not too far away from Mission Valley but a little closer to the ‘tech sector’ here in San Diego where you will find huge employers like Qualcomm, Sony, Amazon, Intuit, Apple, and more.

This community is about half completed and is being built by three main builders: Shea Homes, California West, and Lennar. When completed, 3 Roots will offer 1,192 homes, along with a range of amenities designed to promote health and wellness. These amenities will include Zen gardens, open spaces, community parks, and a 15,000 square foot fitness and recreation center with two pools, a sauna, yoga rooms, and more – all this is included in the monthly HOA as they want more people to be utilizing all of this. Homes in 3 Roots are priced from around $900,000 to $1.6 million, with opportunities to buy both new and resale homes.

Pacific Highlands Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3tJr_0l1XyxKM00
Photo byhttps://www.tripointehomes.com)

If you're looking for luxury living in San Diego, Pacific Highlands Ranch is the place to be. This master-planned community spans over 2,652 acres and features some of the most expansive and high-end homes in the county - we’re talking incredible new contemporary and energy-efficient single-family homes. Located on the west side of Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands Ranch is just north of the 3 Roots community and is situated in a picturesque location near Del Mar.

Homes in Pacific Highlands Ranch are priced at a median of $2.3 million and offer a range of luxury amenities, including top-of-the-line appliances, spacious floor plans, and stunning views of the surrounding area. Built by two of the best developers; Shea Homes and Tri-Pointe homes, the community is at the moment almost completely sold out. However, if it is anywhere near your budget, you have to go check it out!

Fox Point Farms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQ6zM_0l1XyxKM00
Photo bywww.encinitasadvocate.com

Fox Point Farms is a new construction project that promises to offer an exciting living experience for those seeking a unique and sustainable lifestyle. While currently just graded land, Shea Homes are set to build 250 LEED Gold-certified homes that range in price from $700,000 up to $1.6 million. What sets this community apart is its focus on farming; the 5.5-acre organic farm located within the community will provide fresh produce for the Farm to Table restaurant, creating a truly organic experience for residents.

Not only is the farming focus an attractive feature, but the location itself is highly desirable. Coastal Encinitas is one of San Diego's most expensive communities, so finding new construction within the million-dollar mark is a true rarity. Overall, it is a unique community that combines sustainable living with modern amenities, offering a diverse living experience for those who are passionate about sustainable living and modern convenience.

Otay Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGtbp_0l1XyxKM00
Photo bySan Diego Union Tribune

Let’s finish this list on the other end of San Diego County: one community that stands out is Otay Ranch located in Chula Vista. Despite not being in central San Diego, Otay Ranch offers huge amounts of space for the construction of new homes which are relatively more affordable than other areas in the county.

A reason for the affordability is the extra tax called "mello-roos" that is levied on the home for a specific period of time, typically 20 to 25 years. This tax helps build up the local community, including beautiful landscaping, inducting quality retailers, and high-rated schools.

Although the extra cost may deter some buyers (as not everyone wants to pay for an additional cause), the benefits of the mello-roos tax are apparent in the amazing amenities available within and throughout the neighboring communities. Otay Ranch offers a range of new construction homes built in the past five to ten years, as well as homes currently under construction, providing plenty of options for homebuyers looking for a new place to call home.

San Diego offers many great new home communities for those looking to make their homes in this beautiful city. Whether you're looking for a master-planned community with luxurious amenities or a community that is family-friendly and located near top-rated schools, San Diego has something to offer everyone.

