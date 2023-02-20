Is Investing in Solar Energy Worth it in San Diego

The residents of San Diego are grappling with the monopoly of San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), which leads to yearly increases in energy costs. Despite the sunny weather in San Diego, residents are questioning if investing in solar energy is worth the cost. In this blog, we aim to provide a comprehensive answer to this question by exploring the financial benefits of going solar and the impact of California's new policy change, NEM 3.0. We'll dive into the long-term savings, incentives, and pros and cons of installing solar. Join us as we shed light on whether it's time for San Diego residents to switch to renewable energy and say goodbye to sky-high energy bills.

The Number Of Panels Required For Your Specific Energy Consumption Needs

Photo by Forbes

One of the most crucial factors is the number of panels required for your specific energy consumption needs. Energy consumption varies based on multiple factors such as the size of your home, location, and time of year, thus a professional assessment is necessary to determine the exact number of panels required and the total cost of the installation.

It is important to keep in mind that your energy consumption today is likely to differ from what it may be in the next decade to fifteen years, as changes in lifestyle, family size, and other factors can impact it. A rough estimate suggests that a typical home may require 25 to 30 panels, costing approximately thirty thousand dollars.

Purchasing Vs. Leasing Solar Panels: Which Is The Right Choice For You?

Photo by San Diego Union Tribune

When it comes to obtaining solar panels, there are two main options: purchasing or leasing. Each option has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, and the right choice for you will depend on your financial situation and long-term housing plans.

Leasing solar panels can seem attractive with its zero money down option and immediate savings, but there are some drawbacks to consider. Leasing typically eliminates the possibility of receiving federal tax credits, and it could make it more difficult for prospective buyers to obtain a loan for the property. On the other hand, purchasing solar panels gives you the opportunity to invest in the long-term value of your home and take advantage of federal tax credits. However, it may require upfront costs and the need for financing.

Home energy programs such as HERO and HOME Energy Renovation Opportunity (HERO) offer financing options that may be beneficial when purchasing solar panels. However, though these financing options can make solar panel installation more accessible to homeowners, they may come with a cost: once the terms of the loan are agreed upon, a lien is placed on the property. This means that should the homeowner decide to sell their property after installing the solar panels, they will have to pay off the loan first in order to settle any net proceeds from the sale.

It is important to consider the cost and efficiency of different types of panels, as well as the availability of financing options when making a decision. While leasing may be ideal for homeowners who can budget for a monthly fee but lack the funds to purchase the system outright, purchasing may be the right choice for homeowners who want to enhance the long-term value of their homes.

The Importance of Considering Roof Shape Before Installing Solar Panels

Photo by Getty Images

It is always important to evaluate the condition of your roof first. This will save time and money that may be spent on reinstalling panels during the roof replacement process, which can cost up to $250 per panel for 30 panels. To prevent such expenses, some homeowners choose to replace their roof before installing solar panels and make sure their roof is in great form. While this could cost more upfront than beginning the installation process and then paying for a full replacement later on, it makes sense to replace an ageing roof if you plan to rely on solar energy for years to come.

It is also vital to ensure that your roof is sturdy and able to support the weight of the solar panels. Most solar installations come with warranties of 20-25 years, so it is important to make sure that your roof will last for the duration of the warranty. If your roof requires renovation in the future, it is recommended to take care of it before installing the solar array, to avoid additional time and costs of disconnecting and reinstalling the panels.

A roof that is in good shape not only supports the solar panels but also enhances their performance. A roof that can vent properly and regulate the temperature of the living space can reduce the workload of your solar panels, resulting in greater savings for your family. Although it may seem challenging, some roofs can effectively vent and regulate temperature even in extreme heat conditions.

What is NEM 3.0 - What You Need To Know

Photo by NRP

The new energy structure known as NEM 3.0 stands for Net Energy Metering 3.0 is a major milestone in renewable energy policy that was approved by the CPUC on December 15, 2022, for customers of California’s three largest investor-owned utilities - Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E).

It is already having an impact on solar in California. Primarily, customers must now accept a major reduction of the net metering value of their solar electricity. Fortunately, there are no new charges or fees commonly referred to as “solar taxes” associated with this change.

This new version of net energy metering expands on existing policies to provide further incentives for homeowners and businesses to pursue solar energy options. It should be noted that NEM 3.0 will not apply to installations already established under NEM 1 or 2 and those systems will remain under their existing policy for 20 years after receiving permission to operate (PTO).

But what really sets NEM 3.0 apart from its predecessor is the addition of battery storage being more beneficial under the new regulation. It also means that those who submit an interconnection application before April 13, 2023, can be grandfathered in at the previous rate of NEM 2.0 for 20 years and have the opportunity to add battery storage later while staying on the same rate structure of NEM 2.0.

This presents many exciting options for those looking to invest in solar moving forward, although they should be aware that such investment may come with reduced output values under NEM 3.0 than they had enjoyed previously.

Are buyers willing to pay a premium for solar-powered homes?

Photo by CNBC

The topic of whether buyers are willing to pay a premium for solar-powered homes has garnered significant attention in recent years, as more and more individuals are recognizing the benefits of having their own source of renewable energy. Solar homes tend to sell for more than homes without solar, as buyers see the value in being able to produce their own electricity, and in some cases, the long-term savings from a solar energy system can outweigh the higher upfront cost of the home. In regions where the electric grid is becoming increasingly unreliable, such as California, the ability to produce and store your own power becomes even more attractive.

Studies have revealed that buyers are generally willing to pay a premium of up to $10,000 for homes with these solar systems installed, which represents an attractive value proposition for some homeowners. However, even more, advanced energy storage solutions such as Tesla batteries come with an extra cost that may not be fully rewarded in the property's final market value. Nevertheless, the estimated increase of around $5,000 should still indicate that this is a worthwhile investment despite the uncertainty in the exact return on investment.

A 2015 study by Lawrence Berkeley compiled data from sales of over 22,000 single-family homes in California to investigate the economic benefits of solar energy systems. The results showed that having a typical 4kW rooftop solar system would add an estimated $20,000 to the home's value. Further research conducted by the NREL confirmed these results, demonstrating that houses with solar panels sold for a 17% premium and in a 20% shorter time than those without them. This study proves that buyers are viewing the cost savings associated with solar electricity as a worthy investment for increasing home values.

Calculating the Break-Even Point: A Key Consideration Before Installing Solar Panels

Photo by Sun Power

Knowing when you will break even when installing solar panels is key before taking on such an investment. Generally, buyers can expect a 7-year return period to recuperate their costs through energy bill savings. If you're planning to stay in your home for 7-10 years or more, then it becomes a wise investment. On the other hand, if you're planning to sell soon and won't be able to recoup the costs of the installation, then it may not be the best idea. Furthermore, there are other considerations like the home resale value that must be taken into account and weighed into your decision-making process.

As the solar industry continues to grow, so does the number of buyers who are interested in having their own source of renewable energy for their homes. The evidence suggests that buyers are willing to pay a premium for solar-powered homes, recognizing the long-term savings and environmental benefits these systems provide. To ensure a well-informed decision, it's important to consider your break-even point before installing a solar system. For a personalized assessment of the impact of specific upgrades on your home value, feel free to reach out to us using the contact information provided. Additionally, we have a home value calculator available for those interested in determining the current value of their San Diego County home. By doing your research and talking to experts, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your unique needs, ultimately leading to a better outcome for you and the world.

If you are looking to buy or sell a home in San Diego, my team and I would love to help!

Dan Parker & the Best Life Home Team

Brokered by Real Broker DRE 02043651