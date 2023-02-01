San Diego, CA

Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence

Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.

Listed at $49 Million, it is a 10 bedroom, 14 bath, 23,000 square foot home in La Jolla overlooking the water with one of the most beautiful and epic views you will find throughout the county. Even after you find out what’s so special about it, the most expensive one will blow you away!

The Fox Hill Estate – 2nd Most Expensive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCrpx_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byRanch and Coast

Constructed in 1980 and covering a total area of 32 acres, this highly custom property is a little bit dated on interior decor. Despite its premium furnishings, it isn't what 2023 home buyers are looking for. It has been in the market for 309 days total – typical for such ultra-luxury properties. With some fun wallpaper and a billiards room, one can tell this property was specifically designed to be lived in and not for resale.

While some rooms feature a Mediterranean vibe, others have exposed wood and vaulted ceilings with space for plenty of sunlight. However, the true unique selling point is in the exterior; it's landscaping, the view, and the fact that it is actually three prime lots with room to build on these other lots - each with separate entrances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFsWt_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byRanch and Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFJKT_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byRanch and Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydY4L_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byRanch and Coast

With any ultra-luxury property, one can anticipate incredible amenities and this home will not disappoint: it has a racquetball court, a tennis court, a pool, a spa, a gym, and a custom golf course! Maybe without 18 holes (because 18 holes in this section of La Jolla private residence would be insane), but a three-hole Golf Course is still fantastic!

Willow Creek Estancia – 1st Most Expensive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EVsh_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311gMW_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eywF5_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

Located in the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe, it is promoted as a luxury equestrian estate with the main property listed for 15,000 square feet. It has 6 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms, and is located on a massive 77-acre lot. Just like the location, the architecture is beautiful - the kind of Mediterranean finish that is immediately likable.

A bird’s eye shows how lush and green the garden is, designed 100% around an equestrian lifestyle. Right beside the main property, we find a 6-unit apartment building, two detached guest houses, a 27-stall main barn, an 8-stall family barn, three sand arenas, a field of Green Pastures, two hot walkers, a 6-horse walker, and one Grand Prix field in private riding trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2OoP_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPR43_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QK9DA_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

Other amenities on this property include a 15-acre bass-filled lake, tennis court, a 25-foot lap pool, and a recreation pavilion with a luxury two-lane bowling alley! Delving into the interior architecture we see white walls and premium woodwork with exposed beams all over. Stunning! This isn't just a home; it is a massive custom luxury estate in the most affluent area in all of San Diego County.

Conclusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWkRV_0kVN4fIj00
Photo byWillow Creek Estancia

While you wonder how much this estate would run for an Airbnb, it’s unclear how much it will ultimately sell for. Home prices have been coming down a little bit and we are yet to see how it translates to the ultra-luxury market as it does for average everyday homes in San Diego.

In either case, if you’re looking to buy or sell a multi-million mansion in San Diego or any of the surrounding communities, our team would love to help!

