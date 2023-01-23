The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb.

But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.

Therefore a new ordinance, approved in March of 2022 by the California Coastal Commission, aimed to cap 1% of the total number of rentals in San Diego.

The city was expected to select at least 5,416 applications, but they only received 3,110 total by the November deadline. Thus, the authorities are extending the application period until they reach their cap.

Keep reading to learn about the new ordinances and its changes for San Diego short-term rentals and what options are left for these property owners.

The Big Change for Short-Term Rentals

Photo by City of Gold Apartments

By May 1, 2023 all short-term rental property owners will need a license to operate legally and the city is planning to put in an enforcement arm to work directly with Airbnb. Airbnb has agreed be compliant in sharing that data to help regulate the homes on their site.

Many citizens have been waiting for action to take place for a long time. Mostly because of the poor consequences of short-term rentals. However, this change is not only for the community, but it also greatly impacts the real estate market. As it can influence the number of homes for sale and for rent in San Diego.

As a result of the new regulation, property owners are left with some of the options below:

Apply for a Permit

If you are one of the homeowners who wish to continue their rental business, you can choose this option. There are about 2,000 available applications left. You should remember that owners can only operate one short-term rental under these new regulations.

Sell The House

If you are no longer interested in the short-term rental business, this is a great opportunity to put your home for sale in San Diego.

Turn it into a Long Term Rental

If you're not ready to sell your property for a long time, choosing to list it as a long-term rental is another option. It allows property owners to settle for a stable income while still building equity.

Predictions for Housing Market in San Diego

Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The ordinance is predicted to change the real estate housing market as it unfolds. Although the process may take some time, there are high chances of growth in sellers and renters in the San Diego county for 2023.

The change can be good news for buyers as the new ordinance will help keep investors, who solely purchase for short-term rentals, out. This will ultimately ease the competition in the housing market.

It may also be a good time to buy a home in San Diego. If you want to get the latest updates of the rapid changes in the real estate market in San Diego, contact the Best Life Home Team!

