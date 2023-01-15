San Diego, CA

Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing Rent

Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.

More University City Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJimy_0kFp6nIb00
Photo byhughesmarino.com

A proposal submitted to the University city planning department suggests strengthening residential density specifically to add up to 56,000 new homes (in the upcoming decades) in University City – a 215% increase. University City itself is at a great location; just east of La Jolla in between the triangle of freeways (805, 5, and 52) giving it easy access to all of San Diego County. It is in close proximity to the coast, UCSD, the trolley line extension and the UTC Mall. The proposal is tied to the recent extension of the trolley line from last November. Meaning – you can now take the blue trolley line from the border of Mexico all the way up to University City area, indicating a strategic expansion.

While the project may take longer to build than anticipated, up to 56,000 new homes is a massive undertaking. In comparison, the 3 Roots Community in Sorrento Mesa had over 10,000 buyer applicants in the last two years while they are only going to have 1,800 units built. In fact, despite 5,174 issued permits for new homes every year in San Diego, the Regional Housing Needs Assessment unit claims that the city needs to triple construction of new homes in order to reach the state target. This shortage of homes is largely responsible for the steep increase in median housing prices over the last two years. Any improvement to the current pace of development is more than welcome!

Decline in Housing Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bf4XU_0kFp6nIb00
Photo bywww.dreamstime.com

Here is something we never thought we would hear: rents are starting to come down nationwide! Only a couple of months ago we saw a yearly 25% increase in rent living in San Diego County, but that seems to be changing. Zumper.com claims that San Diego is the 6th most expensive rental Metro in the US. Specifically stated, one-bedroom rentals are up 21.4% in the last 12 months and the average two-bedroom rental is up 17.6% in the last 12 months - currently sitting at $3,210. Our advice if you are looking to settle in single-family home rentals here in San Diego County would be to anticipate the figure being close to $4,000 a month. However, this cannot negate the issue of inventory – it is still a pretty difficult rental market out there given the housing shortage.

Horton Plaza Re-Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpKD7_0kFp6nIb00
Photo byhttps://stockdalecapital.com

The Horton Plaza redevelopment in San Diego County is nearing completion – a 5-level outdoor shopping mall in the heart of downtown San Diego, and a building unique to San Diego’s history. In the 1960’s downtown San Diego was not a place one would want to hang out at, or like to live for that matter. City Centre was falling into a state of disrepair, and many major businesses and stores moved to suburban shopping malls (which were all the rage in the 60’s), leaving behind empty buildings, tattoo parlors, bars and strip clubs. The solution – Horton Plaza!

A big part of the redevelopment in the 1970’s was sold as a $140 million centerpiece of a downtown redevelopment project, and after some initial setbacks it was a massive success! Today, shopping malls are not exactly as exciting as they used to be, and Horton Plaza is ready for the next step with its complete redevelopment. The confusing zig-zagging concrete ramps and bridges (designed to keep people there) are gone, and in total the new campus will have 683,000 sq. ft of office and life science space, 264,000 sq. feet of retail space – and all of it nears the end of construction. The only space yet to be decided on is the movie theatre.

As always, if you’re looking to buy or sell a house in San Diego or any of the surrounding communities, our team would love to help! Link to book a call, along with email and phone if you want to reach out.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Coming to San Diego# San Diego News# Moving to San Diego# San Diego# Renting in San Diego

Comments / 2

Published by

I make videos about what it's like to live in San Diego, including neighborhood tours, the best and worst places to live, and all things coming soon. My real estate team helps people buy and sell homes throughout San Diego County. Need a great agent to help you out? Call us at 619-719-1122 or email info@bestlifehometeam.com | Best Life Home Team | Real Broker - DRE # 02043651

San Diego County, CA
521 followers

More from Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

San Diego, CA

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.

Read full story
15 comments
San Diego, CA

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

What's Happening in San Diego?

In summary: San Diego’s tallest building ever has just finished being built, the Snapdragon Stadium with its inauguration game had the worst opening of all time, the short-term rental rules of San Diego have been refreshed, and the future of Mira Mesa is based on a complete transformation from where it is today to where it is planned to be taken in the next 20–30 years.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Future of San Diego

Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy