Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing Rent

Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.

More University City Housing

Photo by hughesmarino.com

A proposal submitted to the University city planning department suggests strengthening residential density specifically to add up to 56,000 new homes (in the upcoming decades) in University City – a 215% increase. University City itself is at a great location; just east of La Jolla in between the triangle of freeways (805, 5, and 52) giving it easy access to all of San Diego County. It is in close proximity to the coast, UCSD, the trolley line extension and the UTC Mall. The proposal is tied to the recent extension of the trolley line from last November. Meaning – you can now take the blue trolley line from the border of Mexico all the way up to University City area, indicating a strategic expansion.

While the project may take longer to build than anticipated, up to 56,000 new homes is a massive undertaking. In comparison, the 3 Roots Community in Sorrento Mesa had over 10,000 buyer applicants in the last two years while they are only going to have 1,800 units built. In fact, despite 5,174 issued permits for new homes every year in San Diego, the Regional Housing Needs Assessment unit claims that the city needs to triple construction of new homes in order to reach the state target. This shortage of homes is largely responsible for the steep increase in median housing prices over the last two years. Any improvement to the current pace of development is more than welcome!

Decline in Housing Rent

Photo by www.dreamstime.com

Here is something we never thought we would hear: rents are starting to come down nationwide! Only a couple of months ago we saw a yearly 25% increase in rent living in San Diego County, but that seems to be changing. Zumper.com claims that San Diego is the 6th most expensive rental Metro in the US. Specifically stated, one-bedroom rentals are up 21.4% in the last 12 months and the average two-bedroom rental is up 17.6% in the last 12 months - currently sitting at $3,210. Our advice if you are looking to settle in single-family home rentals here in San Diego County would be to anticipate the figure being close to $4,000 a month. However, this cannot negate the issue of inventory – it is still a pretty difficult rental market out there given the housing shortage.

Horton Plaza Re-Development

Photo by https://stockdalecapital.com

The Horton Plaza redevelopment in San Diego County is nearing completion – a 5-level outdoor shopping mall in the heart of downtown San Diego, and a building unique to San Diego’s history. In the 1960’s downtown San Diego was not a place one would want to hang out at, or like to live for that matter. City Centre was falling into a state of disrepair, and many major businesses and stores moved to suburban shopping malls (which were all the rage in the 60’s), leaving behind empty buildings, tattoo parlors, bars and strip clubs. The solution – Horton Plaza!

A big part of the redevelopment in the 1970’s was sold as a $140 million centerpiece of a downtown redevelopment project, and after some initial setbacks it was a massive success! Today, shopping malls are not exactly as exciting as they used to be, and Horton Plaza is ready for the next step with its complete redevelopment. The confusing zig-zagging concrete ramps and bridges (designed to keep people there) are gone, and in total the new campus will have 683,000 sq. ft of office and life science space, 264,000 sq. feet of retail space – and all of it nears the end of construction. The only space yet to be decided on is the movie theatre.

