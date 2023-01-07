Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.

Value for the Money

For the beautiful city that it is, everyone these days looks to live that San Diego lifestyle; waking up in walking distance of the ocean, enjoying the long sunny days, and spending weekends by the glorious beaches. While in reality, yearly rent for a majority of the places in San Diego can range from $50,000 - $100,000, or budget for a home could be at least $2 million. But here in Oceanside, it is a completely different story. Not only can you live the lifestyle more affordably, but you also get to have all the other fun things to do, and the places to go. Be it parks, restaurants, bars, or coffee shops – Oceanside is well-suited for a number of lifestyles.

Dark past with a bright future!

Part of the reason why Oceanside is much cheaper is in the name itself – it is nearest to the ocean and furthest from the city. The other major reason is in its history; Oceanside was always meant to be destination location-- back in the 60’s it was popular for a lot of downtown businesses (department stores, clothing stores etc.) to move to strip malls as they came into fashion - but very quickly did it cause a huge setback. When those businesses moved to malls, nothing else took their place and O’Side was left empty, taking a long time to recover.

These events however soon served their purpose as investors recognized the opportunities of developments in Oceanside (low costs with high rewards) and have had multiple projects in the works since - with many more in the pipeline!

Growing attractions

If the above reasons don’t interest you, maybe this one will. Oceanside has been seeing multiple developments in tourism projects such as lavish hotels, resorts by the beach, new restaurants (with old ones getting remodeled) catering to a wide variety of visitors. Among these new projects, one of the most exciting is ‘Ocean Kamp’: a $390 million giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, which will replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a 300-key resort, 134,000 square feet of retail and office space and a 3.5-acre wave lagoon on a 92-acre site at the northeast corner of Fausset Road and State Route 76. The project also proposes to build a hotel resort with 232 hotel rooms, eight villas with 18 rooms, 16 casitas with 20 rooms, and permanent Airstream trailers totaling 30 rooms.

All this has led to a more populous community, returning visitors, and a growing economy.

Who is it for?

If you want a lifestyle where you live right on the beach, have an ocean view, and you're okay with staying in a mixed use or condo – you’ll find all that at Oceanside for around $1 million. While at almost any other beach community (like Carlsbad or Encinitas) the same lifestyle might cost you anywhere upwards of $2 million! Definitely quite a difference.

However, it is necessary to mention a few concerns that you should know. For one, it is really far North - if you’re looking for value for your money and don’t mind living in North County San Diego, this shouldn’t be a problem. Secondly, it is important for you to do some research on the schools around here which you deem good for your family – as this might really be a deciding factor for many. (we suggest Greatschools.org as a fantastic resource for specific schools and districts)

All in all, it should be noted that Oceanside might not be affordable for long - the secret is out, and some of these O’ Side zip codes have been the fastest appreciating coastal regions in SD County.

Currently, the newly developed Trumark Homes Melrose Heights will cost you around $700k for a townhome, or near $800K for single family homes. The other new construction would be KB Homes Cadence - only five miles from the beach – where for $800K - $900K you could find single family detached properties.

