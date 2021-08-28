Impostor Syndrome, the Killer of Creativity

What to do when you feel like the impostor among us

How long until you’re found out? Until your peers realize you’re a fraud? If you’ve ever experienced impostor syndrome, these are questions you routinely ask yourself.

A shared experience for newcomers and creative veterans alike, the feeling of inadequacy can be suffocating.

We live in a like-driven society. Social media gives the illusion that everyone’s doing just a little better than you.

You open Instagram and find everyone’s best representation of themselves­. Open Twitter and see people’s small businesses flourishing, e-books and email courses flying off metaphorical shelves (ONLY 3 LEFT!!).

You hop on Medium and read profound thoughts and ideas crafted into masterpieces, wondering how you can even measure up?

Creativity goes hand in hand with second-guessing and overthinking. Pushing past that mental block is half the battle.

On the other end of that barrier is potential greatness.

What am I doing here?

“Why do people even read my content?”

When most of my writing was song lyrics, I let this thinking cripple me. The fear made me avoid writing for weeks at a time. I would end sessions mid-way through, disgusted at the vomit of assembled words staring back at me.

I felt like a fraud, convinced I didn’t belong in the music industry. I looked at artists with incredible vocals playing several instruments. I saw rappers who produced, mixed, and mastered all of their own stuff. Those were the real artists. They had actual talent. Me? All I did was scribble some clever rhymes on a page and regurgitate them into a microphone. I almost let impostor syndrome completely stifle my creativity.

When I decided to try longer-form writing, those same thoughts came back.

“You think you're a writer? Those skills don’t translate. What are you thinking?” — My crazy head.

Luckily, I developed a much healthier mindset by that time. Emphasizing consistency and persistence helped me overcome those negative thoughts.

“Stay consistent.” “Write every day.”

Perhaps two of the most overused phrases in writing, but for a good reason.

It isn’t rocket science. The more you do something, the better you get at it. Repetition is a sure-fire way to build a new skill. Sure, my daily writing practice helped me improve, but that’s not the main reason for my dedication.

It’s more about overcoming fears for me than progressing at my craft. The fear that this article will be the one that exposes me to the world. Blank word documents are the adult equivalent of a monster in my closet.

Putting fingers to keys regardless of inspiration is the only way I build confidence as a writer. Those two short hours give me a sense of power and control over that monster.

Action is the antithesis of fear.

When the going gets tough, just ride it out

I have that nagging, self-conscious feeling almost every time I write. The burning desire to scrap what I have, close the laptop and move on with my day. Some sessions involve more doubt than others. It’s imperative to push past the hesitation. Those feelings are only temporary.

Writing is a long-term love-hate relationship condensed into a few short hours. I start almost every session in a great state of mind, motivated, and confident. Within each session, that confidence drops to the basement floor and eventually climbs back up. I love writing, I hate writing, and then I love it again.

Some of my best work comes from the battle in my head. There's a special thing that happens when you push through to the other side. It builds a ton of creative confidence and keeps me coming back for more.

Creativity is an emotional rollercoaster. You’ll never know what’s possible unless you ride it out.

A life-long battle

Like anxiety, I don’t believe impostor syndrome is something you get rid of entirely.

Instead, the path is implementing habits to combat those feelings. They help prove to yourself you belong here.

Learn to live with impostor syndrome and acknowledge what it is, a symptom of overthinking, your mind playing tricks on you. By carrying that awareness, you’re able to keep your thoughts and emotions under control.

Stick to your schedule no matter your level of inspiration. Push through those sessions when everything in you is screaming to quit.

When we all feel like impostors, it becomes clear that none of us are impostors at all.

