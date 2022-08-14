Fines levied against Walmart and Dollar General for overpricing add to recent troubles for 2022

This article draws from company announcements and reputable media sources. Article content sourced from CNBC.com, Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

When compared to the profits of either company, the fines are relatively small. Nonetheless, they send a message to the nation's superchains.

The post "Walmart and Dollar General Are Under Fire for Doing This to Shoppers" published on BestLifeOnline.com claims that the companies have been fined owing to faulty equipment.

From the article: "In today's high-tech world, we can assume that the computer will correctly read the price from a barcode." After making a payment, we get on with our day. As recent price-scanner mistakes at major retailers have shown, however, this is not always the case. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) announced on August 3 that 61 North Carolina retailers had been penalized a combined $352,420 for overcharging customers during the second quarter of 2022. Majority of the fines, $257,190, were owed by Walmart and Dollar General.

Following this, the story states that 61 outlets across a variety of retail chains were affected: Incorrect prices were scanned at 27 Dollar Generals, 19 Walmarts, 6 Family Dollars, 4 Advance Autos, 2 Targets, 1 Petsmart, 1 Pet Supplies Plus, and 1 Compare Foods out of a total of 61 locations (a supermarket chain).

The following is taken from the earlier: According to reports from other sources in the media, this is simply the first round of layoffs that are planned. According to an article entitled "Walmart Lays Off Corporate Employees After Slashing Forecast" published on CNBC.com: On Wednesday, Walmart issued a statement confirming that the company has began the process of laying off corporate staff... Anne Hatfield, a spokesperson for Walmart, declined to comment on which divisions were impacted. However, she did say that the retail giant is still hiring in areas of its business that are growing, such as its supply chain, e-commerce, health and wellness, and advertising sales departments.

According to the latter piece, which cites an article published on Forbes.com, approximately 200 Dollar General stores across the country will begin advertising and positioning $1 products more strategically to customers this year. Additionally, a significant change will be incorporated into the purchasing process. The most significant alteration is that the company is now exclusively testing out the use of self-checkout for all in-store sales. This change will enable personnel working in the store to provide improved assistance to customers.

It has been speculated that the self-checkout approach will become exclusive to Dollar General within the next few months; however, no official timetable has been announced for this transition.

However, as a result of the recent fines, it is possible that the price scanner models used by both companies will be reevaluated prior to the change implemented by Dollar General. This may also occur in conjunction with other technological advancements.

Their impact cannot be minimized because Walmart and Dollar General consistently rank first and second, respectively, on most rankings of the stores in the United States with the biggest revenue generation. Financial analysts are continuing their close examination of both corporations for the time being in preparation for the possibility of future fallout.