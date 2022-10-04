Mobilizing Poseiden: Russia's underwater nuclear weapons system

Amid awareness of nuclear threats, a Russian submarine carrying a nuclear weapon has vanished from its' Arctic base.

Yahoo News Australia reports that the Belgorod submarine had been operating at a base Northwest of Russia, in the White Sea, but is no longer at that location.

The nuclear reactor heats water to steam which then drives a steam turbine. This is similar to nuclear submarines. Navalnews.com

The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) report that the United States and Russia have a combined 90% of nuclear weapons worldwide, with Russia having 6,000 to the U.S.'s 5,400.

Changes in the effectivity of Russia's strategy regarding their 'special military operation', has prompted Russian President, Vladimir Putin to remind those in alliance to Ukraine that the country could use nuclear weapons.

Business Insider published that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council, said that Russia could use nuclear weapons without asking anyone's permission, if "the very existence of our state," was threatened. A major issue is that Russia has been holding referendum's (votes) for the acquisitions of new land inside of what is largely known as Ukraine, including Ukraine's Donbas region. Under a Russia annexation, any attempt to regain that area would be seen as an attack on the Russian state, and potentially prompt a Russian nuclear response.

The nuclear weapon carried by Russia's Bologrod submarine is called, Poseidon. Yahoo News Australia reported that the National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), warned its' members that Russia may be planning to test the Poseidon weapons system.

Poseiden weapons system

The Poseiden weapons system is a torpedo equipped with a nuclear bomb. The Jerusalem Post states that Poseiden is also called the, Ocean Multipurpose System Status-6. Identified as an underwater unmanned vehicle launched by submarine, it can travel 6,200 miles at speeds of 56 knots, or 62 miles per hour.

Though the thermonuclear payload is unknown, it is estimated to be between two to 100 megatons. Each megaton is 1,000 kilotons. For reference, the Fat Man nuclear bomb dropped on Nagasaki by the U.S. in 1945 was 21 kilotons.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford, has claimed that the weapons system could cause a nuclear tsunami that could render US coastal cities uninhabitable for a long time.

The Jerusalem Post further writes that Dimitry Litovkin, editor-in-chief of the TASS (Russian news) military magazine, says that the Belgorod and other submarines of its' class could,

"Deliver up to 12 such devices to the coast of the United States."

Image of the Belgorod torpedo nuclear weapon. The U.S. Sun

Litovkin mentions that underwater loitering munition capabilities, could leave these weapons laying dormant on the ocean floor for years, before activation. He went on to say that it would be impossible to detect the drones at such depths.

In the face of such threats, the former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, and retired four-star US Army general David Petraeus recently told ABC News how the US would respond if Russia used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine soil. He said,

Just to give you a hypothetical, we would respond by leading a Nato – a collective – effort that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea.”

Credits:

Yahoo News Australia

Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)

Business Insider

The Jerusalem Post