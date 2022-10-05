Tesla's Optimus, humanoid robot make premiere. Could end labor shortages.

Elon Musk plans to make millions of the Optimus humanoid robot. The product is being developed under the autonomous electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla.

In early October, Musk gave a long-awaited reveal of its' Tesla bot, at Tesla's AI day. Optimus danced and waved to onlookers as Musk revealed that the version was a rough prototype.

Business Insider quoted Musk as saying,

"The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face."

Musk did not pull out all of Optimus' tricks at AI Day 2022. In 2019, during a demonstration of the Tesla Cyber Truck's 'indestructible' windows, rocks thrown at the windows left them cracked and shattered. He obviously wouldn't want to make a mistake like this with Optimus, during a public reveal.

The explanation for the 'unbreakable' glass shattering had to do with window having had slid down from a full close and previous blows. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Electrek.co states that Elon Musk plans to sell Optimus for less than $20,000. Optimus, the humanoid robot, is projected to assist with in-home tasks for the elderly.

The Optimus technology's labor contributions could redefine what an economy means. Musk noted that the Optimus could bring a

Fundamental change in civilization as we know it."

A single Optimus robot is already employed at a workstation in a Tesla factory, performing actual tasks. Though Optimus had to be carried on stage by staffers, and could not yet walk, Tesla's humanoid robot has evolved from previous models. Musk expects this model to be walking in a couple of weeks.

The evolution of Optimus- Tesla's humanoid robot. Business Insider

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) notes that Musk says the robot could alleviate labor shortages. He elaborated that its' economic impact could make it necessary to provide a universal basic income. Musk further stated that Optimus' great impact on society, and products or services like it, should be regulated by a government authority.

Credits:

Business Insider

Electrek.co

Wall Street Journal