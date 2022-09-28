Kentucky partnerships bring skills training to inmates.

Daily Times

In Davies County, Kentucky, county and city institutions are working to help inmates re-integrate into society upon release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlVG2_0iDmANeV00
Daviess County Jail inmates take instruction from a speaker at the facility.Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation (GOEDC), Owensboro Community & Technical College, Daviess County Detention Center, the City of Owensboro, and the Daviess County Fiscal Court, all have begun to work in conjunction on Reentry Success Program.

The Reentry Success Program works to prepare inmates for re-entry into the workforce by providing skills training prior to their release.

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation states that in the first cohort of the Reentry Success Program, inmates that had been classified as community or minimum-level custody inmates or had been assigned as inmate workers at Daviess County Detention Center, had been selected to participate. These inmates were expected to be released in the upcoming months and were non-violent offenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36keBq_0iDmANeV00
The Reentry Success ProgramOwensboro Community and Technical College

Inmates that successfully complete the program will receive Enhanced Operator I & Workforce Readiness Certificates from Owensboro Community & Technical College’s online FlexTrain platform. The training is tailored for the trainees to gain skills toward employment in manufacturing and skilled trade companies. After completion of the training, names of the inmates will be shared with companies including (but not limited to): TTMA, Envision, UniFirst, CRS, and Sun Windows & Doors, which have joined the partnership.

The Daviess County Detention Center holds an average population of 700 incarcerated inmates, according to their website. At the facility counselors and staff work to give the participants the tools they need to manage their addiction, and improve their decision making process in other aspects of their lives.

As of early September, five inmates have already completed the Reentry Success Program. They attended a graduation ceremony at the Daviess County Detention Center, and afterwards had the opportunity to interview with actual employers.

The Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Owensboro Community and Technical College, Cindy Fiorella, stated (as published by GOEDC),

"This program is another tool to grow the talent pipeline for these industries while also providing formerly incarcerated individuals the skills needed to earn a family sustaining wage upon reentry into the workforce."

Credits:

Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

Daviess County Detention Center

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vocational rehabilitation# owensboro kentucky# kentucky jails# workforce solutions# recidivism in kentucky

Comments / 0

Published by

I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives.

Elizabethtown, KY
3426 followers

More from Daily Times

US announces initiative to end hunger by 2030.

By 2030, the Biden administration is seeking to end hunger in the US. President Joe Biden plans to announce an initiative today, 9/28/2022 to end hunger in the US by 2030.whitehouse.gov.

Read full story
7 comments

New science uses MicroRNA to regrow 90% of hairloss

Researchers at North Carolina State University found a microRNA (miRNA) that promotes hair regeneration. The particular miRNA is called, miR-218-5p. The Norwood Scale shows a reference for where male pattern baldness generally occurs.Medical News Today.

Read full story
9 comments

US-made semiconductor chips get a boost from the CHIPS program

Since the year 2020, semiconductor microchip production has greatly slowed, causing shortages in microchips for vehicles, phones, computers, and other reliant technologies. The US has taken steps to bolster domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.Katharine Arens.

Read full story
2 comments

New medical science volatomics, detects diseases on breath, sweat, tears, other bodily emissions

Volatomic technology systems is a newly developing field in medical diagnosis that can detect diseases from bodily emissions. Volatomics is a new field in medial science involving a emerging technologies that can detect diseases in bodily emissions.Nano Research, Tsinghua University Press.

Read full story
Elizabethtown, KY

Haycraft Park & Trail has bridges, rabbits and waterways in Elizabethtown, Ky

Haycraft Part & Trail is a nature trail, provided with upkeep from Greenspace Inc. in Kentucky. The City of Elizabethtown, KY notes that The Elizabethtown Greenbelt Walking Tours and Parks are areas around Freeman Lake, Buffalo Lake, Fisherman's Lake, and the streams of tributaries that flow from them.

Read full story

Nuclear-powered flying hotel concept can fly for years and hold 5,000 guests

A concept has been constructed for the world's first nuclear-powered flying luxury hotel. The Sky Cruise floating hotel is designed to carry 5,000 passengers, rivaling the largest hotel in the world, the MGM Grand Las Vegas with 6,852 rooms, according to Luxury Launches.

Read full story
41 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Fastest Tesla Supercharger is in Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, Ky has the fastest Tesla charger on the market, the Tesla Supercharger station. Tesla Motors offers 4 types of chargers for it's Tesla electronic vehicles (EVs), according to their website:

Read full story
5 comments
Kentucky State

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1840, according to American Battlefied Trust.

Read full story
8 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Gamers unite at 3 Decade Arcade in Elizabethtown, KY

There's a new gaming station in town. That is the 3 Decade Arcade located in downtown Elizabethtown. 3 Decade Arcade is a new gaming spot in Elizabethtown, KY. They offer venue for parties, food and beverages on site, and gaming currency.TwoSq Media.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.

Read full story
2 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th. The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

Read full story
2 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

After Hours: Young Professionals Networking, June 14th in Elizabethtown, KY

Young professionals aged 21-40, are welcomed to meet at the new House on the Helm, on June 14th for an after hours professional networking event. Networking is a methodological approach to industry development. It can also be a lot of fun.AKPSI.

Read full story

Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.

Read full story
123 comments
Detroit, MI

First US wireless-charging road for EVs set for Detroit, MI, 2023

Detroit, Michigan is set to be the home of the first road with wireless-charging capabilities for electric vehicles. The project is set to be completed in 2023. Israeli company, Electreon is building the first wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit Michigan in 2023.TechSpot.

Read full story
31 comments

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
7 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.

Read full story
153 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy