Kentucky partnerships bring skills training to inmates.

In Davies County, Kentucky, county and city institutions are working to help inmates re-integrate into society upon release.

Daviess County Jail inmates take instruction from a speaker at the facility. Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation (GOEDC), Owensboro Community & Technical College, Daviess County Detention Center, the City of Owensboro, and the Daviess County Fiscal Court, all have begun to work in conjunction on Reentry Success Program.

The Reentry Success Program works to prepare inmates for re-entry into the workforce by providing skills training prior to their release.

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation states that in the first cohort of the Reentry Success Program, inmates that had been classified as community or minimum-level custody inmates or had been assigned as inmate workers at Daviess County Detention Center, had been selected to participate. These inmates were expected to be released in the upcoming months and were non-violent offenders.

The Reentry Success Program Owensboro Community and Technical College

Inmates that successfully complete the program will receive Enhanced Operator I & Workforce Readiness Certificates from Owensboro Community & Technical College’s online FlexTrain platform. The training is tailored for the trainees to gain skills toward employment in manufacturing and skilled trade companies. After completion of the training, names of the inmates will be shared with companies including (but not limited to): TTMA, Envision, UniFirst, CRS, and Sun Windows & Doors, which have joined the partnership.

The Daviess County Detention Center holds an average population of 700 incarcerated inmates, according to their website. At the facility counselors and staff work to give the participants the tools they need to manage their addiction, and improve their decision making process in other aspects of their lives.

As of early September, five inmates have already completed the Reentry Success Program. They attended a graduation ceremony at the Daviess County Detention Center, and afterwards had the opportunity to interview with actual employers.

The Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Owensboro Community and Technical College, Cindy Fiorella, stated (as published by GOEDC),

"This program is another tool to grow the talent pipeline for these industries while also providing formerly incarcerated individuals the skills needed to earn a family sustaining wage upon reentry into the workforce."

Credits:

Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

Daviess County Detention Center