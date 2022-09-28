US announces initiative to end hunger by 2030.

By 2030, the Biden administration is seeking to end hunger in the US.

President Joe Biden plans to announce an initiative today, 9/28/2022 to end hunger in the US by 2030. whitehouse.gov

Funding from the private sector, and public monies join in partnership to implement the goal.

According to the Associated Press (AP), in 1969, the White House held it's last conference on hunger, nutrition, and health. Today, President Biden is hosting its' first in over 50 years.

The last conference was hosted by President Richard Nixon and led to an expansion Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

The Biden administration reveals that more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause have been compiled. The cause is supported financially by private companies, charitable foundations, and industry groups. President Biden's conference will focus on promoting healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity. Collectively, the goals are to assist people that are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other diet-related diseases.

Some pledges to the cause are financial, while others are contributions of services. The AP notes the following pledges, among many more:

$20 million from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.

$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help atleast 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.

$3.85 million Publix grocery store chain will supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.

As the US gears up to end hunger at home, the World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that $6 billion dollars (given from the world's billionaires) could save 42 million people from famine, worldwide.

The World Food Programme seeks to resolve worldwide hunger and famine. unesco.org

The WFP's plan includes $2 billion for cash and vouchers for food, $3.5 billion on food and its' mobilization, and $1.1 billion for programs to administer and program administration.

Credits:

Associated Press

World Food Programme