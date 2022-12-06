The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance Wants Divorce While Fans Wonder About Abby Newman and Devon

‘The Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that when Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) slept together, they betrayed Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) confidence and virtually wrecked both of their relationships.‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd)

Photo by the young and the restless cbs

(Melissa Ordway Relationship With Devon Hamilton (Bryton James)

While we’ve been focusing on Abby and Chance’s nuptials, don’t forget that Devon was with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) when she stepped in and witnessed Abby and Devon together. The scene stunned not just them but also the audience, and Chance is now seeking a divorce (obviously). Of course, Abby is a Newman, and they are ideal people. Simply ask Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) Wants Divorce While Fans Wonder About Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway Relationship With Devon Hamilton (Bryton James)

Chance has told Abby that he isn’t telling anyone about what happened and doesn’t mind keeping quiet about it. Please, Chance! Why are you acting like Mr. Nice Guy and allowing her to get away with this? Can you image Abby and Victor’s reactions if it had been Chance who cheated? They would have been in stitches.

Chance needs to put on his boots and walk the walk. Stick it to the Newmans and tell them that they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences; something horrible has to happen to them. Otherwise, they simply get away with anything!

I’m not sure what they’ll call their relationship, but for now, we’re going with Dabby because Devy seems even stranger and Abvon just doesn’t make sense. Anyway, I believe this is building up a Dabby connection, and Abby and Devon will be together.

They’ll not only be able to sleep together without having to sneak about, but they’ll also be with Dominic. The way they left Chance out of the entire baby storyline and continued without him has always irked me, and the fallout from that is now in full swing.