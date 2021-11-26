Wound infections may be detected using a gel-based sensor

Daily Science

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDf0J_0d7XXYqa00
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

A group of Singaporean researchers has created a gel-based sensor for detecting infections in exposed wounds. The group details its sensor and how well it functioned when tested in a report published in Science Advances.

Infections at surgical sites are now the most prevalent kind of infection in persons admitted to hospitals. The conventional method of detection is a visual examination or lab culture analysis.

Only when a significant number of people have been infected does it become feasible to do the first. The researchers have devised a sensor that can be put directly on a wound and responds quickly in this latest endeavor.

The team's sensor is a DNA hydrogel that is destroyed by a DNase enzyme released by bacteria. The hydrogel has integrated electronics that monitor its breakdown and transmit an alert to a smartphone if it falls under specified criteria that signal an infection. "Wireless infection detection on wounds" is the term used by the researchers (WINDOW).

WINDOW necessitated the development of a DNA-based hydrogel that could withstand humid conditions like those prevalent on the skin. The sensor was first tested on swabs taken from infected and healthy individuals who had diabetes-related foot sores.

They discovered that their WINDOW gadget could distinguish between the two in the vast majority of situations. Sensor implantation on open wounds in test mice revealed that the sensor could detect infection within 24 hours after sensor insertion—even before any visual symptoms of a disease were present in the lesion.

The researchers admit that their sensor has a limited lifespan of around 24 hours and must be replaced with a new one after that.

Only Staphylococcus aureus has been tested thus far, but many other bacteria generate DNase; therefore, the sensor should work for them as well. Researchers hope that similar sensors may be used to identify enzymes caused by bacteria from different organisms in the future.

Reference:

A wireless and battery-free wound infection sensor based on DNA hydrogel Published in science advances

SCIENCE ADVANCES•19 Nov 2021•Vol 7, Issue 47•DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abj1617

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
healthgelsensorwoundresearch

Comments / 1

Published by

Here to share daily science news. Enjoy🤞

Ohio State
436 followers

More from Daily Science

Researchers recently discovered that water was once present in a region of Mars called Arabia Terra.

Arabia Terra KarteNASA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ari Koeppel, a Ph.D. candidate at Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) have revealed that Arabia Terra, a region on Mars, once had water.

Read full story

Scientists have found that particular hydrothermal seabed conditions provide a unique home for certain organisms.

As two bio-geoscientists, Jeffrey Dick and Everett Shock have discovered that some hydrothermal seabed settings offer a unique home for particular organisms. This has opened up new possibilities for life in deep waters on Earth and across the solar system; Cellular respiration is the mechanism by which organisms get energy from the food they consume on land by ingesting oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide. The chemicals in our food are biologically unstable in the presence of oxygen: this instability that our cells use to grow and reproduce, a process known as biosynthesis. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences has published their findings.

Read full story

NIPS researchers studied the neural mechanism that permits familiar pictures to be seen even when they are blurred.

Illustrated by Jasmina El Bouamraoui and Karabo Poppy Moletsane, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Neuronal mechanisms that enable us to recognize familiar pictures, even if they are blurry, have been studied by NIPS researchers. Rats undertaking a visual orientation discrimination test showed an increase in neurons responding to low-contrast visual stimuli rather than high-contrast visual stimuli after repeated exposures.

Read full story

A KAUST team has developed an improved method for detecting malicious intrusions

Internet-based industrial control systems are increasingly being utilized to monitor and manage factories and critical infrastructure. As a result of shifting these systems online, they have become much more accessible and affordable. However, it has rendered them more susceptible to attack. This risk is developing in tandem with the increasing deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.

Read full story

Researchers found that cancer cells can suck the mitochondria out of immune cells by forming nanotubes

Breast cancer cellUnknown photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Scientists from Brigham and Women's Hospital and MIT employed nanotechnology to identify a novel method that cancer may neutralize its would-be cellular adversaries. Immune cells are depleted, and cancer cells are boosted by slurping out the immune cell's mitochondria.

Read full story
1 comments

Atrial Fibrillation Could be predicted by Artificial intelligence

ECG Atrial FibrillationEwingdo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an abnormal and typically highly fast heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that may result in blood clots in the heart. A-fib raises the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiac issues.

Read full story
2 comments

Engineers have completed wireless transmission of encoded information using nuclear radiation

For the first time, "fast neutrons" have been used to convey encoded digital information instead of electromagnetic radiation in a novel breakthrough by Lancaster University in the UK and the Jozef Stefan Institute in Slovenia.

Read full story
6 comments

Neuroscientists have discovered a new gene that is critical to maintaining normal circadian rhythms.

Drosophila Circadian Rhythm MechanismL.sandieson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. As we know a 24-hour timetable governs one's life. The circadian clock, found in almost every organ, tissue, and cell type, is essential to this regular cycle. Many ailments and sleep disturbances may occur if a clock is out of whack.

Read full story

New Supercomputer Simulations Provide Insight into the Mystery of the Missing Planets

Credit: Kazuhiro Kanagawa, ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO) The formation of planets may cause Rings and gaps in disks of gas and dust surrounding young stars. However, this explanation fails to explain why planets with rings are so uncommon.

Read full story
1 comments

Parkinson's disease seems to develop due to vascular abnormalities

Beckie Port, adapted from work by Patrick J. Lynch, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center have discovered what seems to be a substantial vascular abnormality in Parkinson's disease patients. The discovery might explain a previous result from the same trial, in which the treatment nilotinib was able to prevent long-term motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) deterioration.

Read full story
4 comments

New Research Found The link between dietary fat and Spreading cancer

Researchers have discovered how palmitic acid affects cancer genomes, resulting in an increased risk of the disease spreading. This work was published in Nature and part-funded by the UK charity Worldwide Cancer Research. According to experts working on medicines that can halt this process, clinical trials might begin within the next several years. Only a tiny percentage of persons with metastatic disease are cured; the great majority of those with metastatic disease can only be treated, not fixed. Fat is made up of fatty acids, which are found in our bodies and the food we consume. Fatty acids increase metastasis in our diet, but how this works and if all fatty acids contribute to metastasis have been a mystery to researchers for some time.

Read full story

Study Identifies Potentially Harmful Proteins in Coronavirus That Can Damage Blood Vessels

Even after the SARS-CoV-2 virus was declared a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people, scientists are still unsure which proteins are responsible for causing severe vascular damage, which may lead to heart attacks or strokes over two years after the outbreak.

Read full story
47 comments

Researchers at MIT have discovered a gene that is linked to cognitive resilience in the elderly

There may be a correlation between enriched lifestyles and reduced risk of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The elderly are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's disease or other kinds of dementia. While some people's brains begin to exhibit neurodegeneration as they age, others stay mentally bright well into the old life.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazing Images Expose the Complexity of Bacterial Life in a New Light

Microscopy image of a living E. coli bacterium, revealing the patchy nature of its protective outer membrane. A densely packed network of pr(Credit: Benn et al. UCL)Bennet. University College London (UCL) scientists have captured the most OK photos yet taken of live bacteria, illuminating the intricate structure of the protective layer that covers many bacteria and makes it difficult for them to be destroyed by antibiotics.

Read full story

Proteins Designed To Focus Immune Attack on HIV-Infected Cells

Scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have effectively suppressed HIV infections in mice using a unique technique they discovered for boosting the body's immune response, paving the way for a functional cure for HIV and other persistent viral diseases. The results of their research were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation on October 21st, 2021.

Read full story

Overlooked Junk DNA Could Help Solve The Mystery Of The Unique Human Brain

Christoph Bock, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In evolutionary terms, the chimpanzee is our closest living relative, and our DNA has many similarities with that of the primate.

Read full story

New Research Explains: Why Human Eggs Are 10 Million Times Larger Than Sperm Cells

Unknown author Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Competition changed the size of egg and sperm cells. Due to scarcity of resources, the size and quantity of gametes varied greatly.

Read full story

NASA intends to bring rocks from Mars back to Earth

The drill hole from Perseverance's second sample-collection attempt can be seen, in this composite of two images taken on Sept. 1, 2021, byCredit: NASA/JPL-Caltech. NASA's Perseverance rover has gathered a sample of Martian rock in the first stage in a mission to transport materials from the Red Planet back to Earth, continuing a long history of collecting cosmic stones.

Read full story

Geologists Have Identified Six Distinct Stages in the Increasing Development of the Continental Crust

According to the findings, isotope analyses provide a new viewpoint on Earth's history: The continents formed differently than anticipated. The new continental crust didn't form uniformly throughout Earth's history, according to this theory, but rather in six distinct spurts. As a result, until recently, some geologists believed that the rise in silicate composition of the continent's crust coincided with the beginning of plate tectonics.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy