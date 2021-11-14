New Supercomputer Simulations Provide Insight into the Mystery of the Missing Planets

Credit: Kazuhiro Kanagawa, ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

The formation of planets may cause Rings and gaps in disks of gas and dust surrounding young stars. However, this explanation fails to explain why planets with rings are so uncommon.

After forming a ring, a planet may move away and leave the ring behind after forming a ring. Furthermore, these simulations indicate that a planet traveling around a disk may create various patterns that mimic those found in disks.

In the early stages of star formation, planetary disks of gas and dust envelop the young stars. ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array), one of the world's most powerful radio telescope arrays, has seen a wide range of patterns in these protoplanetary disks.

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is a state-of-the-art telescope for studying light from some of the universe's coldest objects, located high in the Chilean Andes on the Chajnantor plateau. Millimeter and submillimetre radiation is the term used to describe this light, which has wavelengths between infrared light and radio waves. Antenna arrays of up to 16 kilometers in length are used in ALMA. In terms of ground-based astronomy, this is the most ambitious endeavor ever undertaken.

These formations, seen by ALMA, might be explained by gravitational forces from planets developing in disk space, but further investigations hunting for planets around the rings were inconclusive.

In the early stages of star formation, planetary disks of gas and dust envelop the young stars. ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array), one of the world's most powerful radio telescope arrays, has seen a wide range of patterns in these protoplanetary disks. These formations might be explained by gravitational forces from planets developing in disk space, but further investigations hunting for planets around the rings were inconclusive.

Researchers from Ibaraki University, Kogakuin University, and Tohoku University in Japan worked using ATERUI II, the world's most powerful supercomputer devoted to astronomy, to model the instance of a planet traveling away from its original creation location. According to the researchers ' findings, as the planet moves closer, the ring formed at the planet's original location doesn't shift. It was determined that there were three separate stages. During Phase I, the planet's original ring is preserved. Deformation of the original rings begins in Phase II, and a new one develops at the new position. One ring is left in Phase III, while the other is completely removed.

Using simulations, researchers were able to identify three distinct stages of a ring's life cycle, and these phases line up well with the patterns found in real rings. As new telescopes become better at finding planets around the star, they will be able to establish how accurate these models are to the actual world.

Reference:

"Dust Rings as a Footprint of Planet Formation in a Protoplanetary Disk” by Kazuhiro D. Kanagawa, Takayuki Muto and Hidekazu Tanaka, 12 November 2021, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac282b