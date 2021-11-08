Study Identifies Potentially Harmful Proteins in Coronavirus That Can Damage Blood Vessels

Even after the SARS-CoV-2 virus was declared a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people, scientists are still unsure which proteins are responsible for causing severe vascular damage, which may lead to heart attacks or strokes over two years after the outbreak.

There are 29 proteins in the virus that cause blood vessels to be damaged, and now, for the first time, researchers at Tel Aviv University have identified five of them. It is hoped that these proteins identification will lead to specific COVID-19 medicines that may minimize vascular damage.

Tel Aviv University scientists conducted this research, including Dr. Ben Maoz of the biomedical engineering department and Sagol School for Neuroscience, Prof. Uri Ashery of Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, and Sagol School of Neuroscience, and Prof. Roded Sharan, of the Blavatnik School for Computer Science. Additionally, Dr. Rossana Rauti of Tel Aviv University, Dr. Yael Bardoogo and Meishar Shahoah of Tel Aviv University, and Prof. Yaakov Nahmias of the Institute of Life Sciences at Hebrew University were also involved in the investigation. The new study's findings were published in the journal eLife.

According to Dr. Ben Maoz, COVID patients are at a greater risk of developing vascular disease and blood clotting, leading to strokes and heart attacks. The fact is that those who have coronavirus are up to three times more likely to have a stroke or a heart attack than people who don't have the virus." All data indicate that the virus causes severe damage to blood vessels or the endothelial cells that line them. However, the virus has been viewed as a single organism until now. Which proteins in the virus are accountable for this sort of damage?

There are just 29 distinct proteins in the new coronavirus, making it a very straightforward virus to study (compared to the tens of thousands of proteins produced by the human body). They were able to identify five coronavirus proteins that cause blood vessel damage thanks to the RNA of each of the COVID-19 proteins and the response it elicited when it was put into human blood vessel cells in the lab.

Doctor Maoz says that when the coronavirus enters the body, it starts producing 29 proteins, a new virus is generated, and this virus causes 29 more proteins, and so on. These changes to our blood arteries co-occur with an increase in blood coagulation, which makes them more porous nets or pieces of fabric. " We conducted a detailed analysis of the virus's 29 proteins and found that the five most damaging to endothelial cells and vascular integrity and function were five of them. Using Prof. Sharan's computer model, we were able to analyze and determine which coronavirus proteins had the greatest influence on other tissues without having observed them 'in action.'

In Dr. Maoz's opinion, discovering these proteins might have a substantial impact on the battle against the virus. To inhibit the virus's activity or at the very least decrease the damage to blood vessels, "our study might help uncover targets for a medication."

Source:

Effect of SARS-CoV-2 proteins on vascular permeability published in eLife.