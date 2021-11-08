Researchers at MIT have discovered a gene that is linked to cognitive resilience in the elderly

max pixel, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

There may be a correlation between enriched lifestyles and reduced risk of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

The elderly are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's disease or other kinds of dementia. While some people's brains begin to exhibit neurodegeneration as they age, others stay mentally bright well into the old life.

Researchers have identified education level and the amount of time spent engaging in intellectually challenging activities as variables that help prevent dementia in cognitively robust persons. According to a recent study by MIT researchers, enrichment seems to activate a gene family called MEF2 that regulates a genetic pathway that increases resilience to cognitive decline.

This relationship between MEF2 and cognitive resilience was found in both humans and mice by the researchers. ACCORDING TO THE RESULTS OF THIS STUDY, enhancing MEF2 or its targets may help protect against age-related dementia.

MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory director Li-Huei Tsai thinks that "resilience factors" may help safeguard the brain's function. If this resilience mechanism is well understood, cognitive decline and dementia linked with neurodegeneration may be prevented or treated more effectively.

According to a significant body of studies, environmental stimulation seems to give some protection against the consequences of neurodegeneration. Studies have shown a correlation between education level, kind of profession, number of languages spoken, and the amount of time spent on hobbies like reading and crossword puzzles to greater levels of cognitive resilience.

The MIT researchers wanted to know how external influences impact the brain at the neuronal level. Using data from both humans and mice, they concluded that MEF2 was a key actor in the process.

As a transcription factor, MEF2 has been implicated in both neuronal function and cardiac muscle development. It was first recognized as a critical player in cardiac muscle development. The MIT researchers discovered that the expression of MEF2 and several of the genes it controls were strongly linked to cognitive resilience in two human datasets that totaled less than 1,000 persons.

Many of these genes encode ion channels, which regulate the excitability of a neuron or the ease with which an electrical impulse fires. THE RESEARCHERS DISCOVERED THAT single-cell RNA sequencing of human brain cells revealed that MEF2 is particularly active in a subpopulation of excitatory neurons in the prefrontal cortex of resilient people.

Mice reared in cages with no toys were compared to those grown in a more stimulating environment with a running wheel and toys that were changed out every few days to explore cognitive resilience in the animals. MEF2 was shown to be more active in the brains of mice exposed to an enriched environment, much as in human research. On learning and memory tests, these mice also did better.

The mice's capacity to profit from being reared in an enriched environment was impeded when researchers deleted the gene for MEF2 in the frontal brain.

MEF2 seems to have a role in shaping a person's total cognitive capacity in response to environmental circumstances, according to Raju.

MEF2 was next tested in a mouse model that expresses a type of the tau protein associated with dementia to see whether it may alleviate any of the symptoms of cognitive impairment in this model. – Overexpression of MEF2 in these mice at a young age prevented them from developing the typical cognitive deficits associated with tau protein over time. MEF2-overexpressed neurons were less excitable in these animals.

Several human and rodent models of neurodegenerative studies have demonstrated that neurons become hyperexcitable early in disease development, adds Raju. Overexpression of MEF2 is a neurodegenerative model of mice that prevented hyperexcitability, which may explain why these animals performed better cognitively than control mice.

Although the results imply that increasing MEF2 activity may assist in protecting against Alzheimer's disease, more research is required to ensure that activating MEF2 does not have any adverse side effects, the researchers note.

The MIT team plans to carry out more research to learn more about how MEF2 is triggered by enriched environments. They also aim to investigate the consequences of MEF2's other genes outside the ion channels they studied in this research. Studies like this might point to other areas in the body where drugs could be able to work.

"You might theoretically anticipate a more focused treatment by identifying a subset of a class of effectors that are significantly essential for producing resilience and neuroprotection," Raju adds.

Reference: “MEF2 is a key regulator of cognitive potential and confers resilience to neurodegeneration” by Scarlett J. Barker, Ravikiran M. Raju, Noah E.P. Milman, Jun Wang, Jose Davila-Velderrain, Fatima Gunter-Rahman, Cameron C. Parro, P. Lorenzo Bozzelli, Fatema Abdurrob, Karim Abdelaal, David A. Bennett, Manolis Kellis, and Li-Huei Tsai, 3 November 2021, Science Translational Medicine.
DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abd7695

