Amazing Images Expose the Complexity of Bacterial Life in a New Light

Microscopy image of a living E. coli bacterium, revealing the patchy nature of its protective outer membrane.

University College London (UCL) scientists have captured the most OK photos yet taken of live bacteria, illuminating the intricate structure of the protective layer that covers many bacteria and makes it difficult for them to be destroyed by antibiotics.

Researchers from the National Physical Laboratory, King's College London, the University of Oxford, and Princeton University published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States today (October 25, 2021).

They found that bacteria with protective outer layers, known as Gram-negative bacteria, may have more robust and weaker spots on their surface.

Researchers observed rich protein-building blocks interspersed with areas devoid of proteins in the bacteria's protective outer membrane. So they've added substances that help maintain the outer membrane tight called glycolipids to these patches.

It's significant because Gram-negative bacteria have a thick outer membrane that makes it difficult for drugs and antibiotics to enter the cell. Because of this, antimicrobial resistance in these bacteria (such as A. baumannii, P. aeruginosa, and Enterobacteriaceae like Salmonella and E. coli) is now seen as a more significant threat than in Gram-positive bacteria like resistant S. aureus (well known as MRSA).

"The outer membrane is a strong barrier to antibiotics and a significant contributor in the development of antibiotic-resistant pathogenic bacteria. "However," said corresponding author Professor Bart Hoogenboom, "it is still somewhat unclear how this barrier is put together" (London Centre for Nanotechnology at UCL and UCL Physics & Astronomy).

As a result of this research, we can observe how membrane proteins create a network covering the bacteria's entire surface, leaving only tiny gaps for patches devoid of protein. This implies that the barrier is not uniformly challenging to break or extend across the bacteria, but that antibiotics may also target stronger and weaker regions."

The scientists used a small needle to "feel" the general structure of live Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria to grasp its architecture better. Because the needle's tip is just a few nanometres broad, researchers could see bacterial surface molecular structures.

Proteins in bacteria produce tiny pores that enable nutrients to pass through but prevent poisons from entering. This is evident in the photos obtained from the experiment. Although numerous proteins were known to be present in the outer membrane, their dense concentration and inability to move had been a surprise.

Unexpectedly, the pictures showed several areas that seemed to be protein-free. The glycolipid found on the surface of Gram-negative bacteria is present in these regions. A new kind of pimple-like patch also developed due to mutations flipping sections of the membrane inside out. Typically, bacitracin is only effective against Gram-positive bacteria; however, in this instance, the emergence of these abnormalities was associated with increased susceptibility to the antibiotic.

The typical image of the bacterial outer membrane reveals proteins dispersed throughout the membrane in a disorderly way, well-mixed with other membrane building components, as detailed by Georgina Benn, the UCL graduate student. She performed the microscopy on the bacterium. Our photos show that this is not the case, but rather that lipid patches separate from protein-rich networks in the same way as the oil separates from water, in some instances generating chinks in the bacteria's armor. It's now possible to investigate if and how the arrangement of the outer membrane affects membrane function, integrity, and antibiotic resistance thanks to this new method of looking at it."

Aside from explaining how bacteria may retain a protective barrier while still proliferating, the researchers think their results might shed light on how bacteria can multiply twofold in 20 minutes under ideal circumstances while still maintaining a protective barrier. According to their findings, patches of glycolipids may enable the membrane to stretch more than protein networks, making the membrane more flexible as the bacteria grows in size.

