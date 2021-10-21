Overlooked Junk DNA Could Help Solve The Mystery Of The Unique Human Brain

In evolutionary terms, the chimpanzee is our closest living relative, and our DNA has many similarities with that of the primate.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden have discovered a previously unknown portion of human DNA, known as non-coded DNA, that seems to contribute to a distinction that, despite our similarities, may explain why our brains function differently. The research was published in the Cell Stem Cell journal.

Evidence indicates that humans and chimpanzees have a common ancestor, making the chimps our closest living relatives in evolutionary terms. Our evolutionary pathways diverged around five to six million years ago, giving rise to the chimpanzees of today and Homo Sapiens, the modern human race.

Lund University stem cell researchers have investigated the differences between the brains of humans and chimpanzees due to differences in their DNA and discovered answers.

"Instead of examining real people or chimpanzees, we utilized lab-grown stem cells. Our collaborators in Germany, the United States, and Japan altered skin cells to become stem cells. Then we looked at the stem cells that had turned into brain cells," says research leader Johan Jakobsson, a professor of neuroscience at Lund University.

The researchers developed human and chimpanzee brain cells from stem cells and compared the two cell types. Afterward, they discovered that humans and chimpanzees utilize distinct parts of their DNA, which plays a significant role in brain development.

"The fact that a portion of our DNA was found to be different came as a surprise. In the past, it was referred to as "junk DNA" since it was a lengthy repeating DNA string with no known purpose.

Researchers have previously searched for explanations in the region of the DNA that contains the protein-producing genes – which accounts for approximately 2% of our total DNA – and studied the proteins themselves to discover instances of differences."

The latest results suggest that the variations are found outside of protein-coding genes in what has been dubbed "junk DNA," which was previously believed to have no function and makes up the bulk of human DNA.

"This indicates that the genetic processes that underpin the development of the human brain are much more complicated than previously believed since the solution was considered to be hidden in the two percent of genetic DNA. Our findings suggest that what has been essential for brain development is buried in the 98 percent, which seems to be significant. An unexpected discovery has been made here."

The Lund team's groundbreaking use of stem cells has made this kind of study possible. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to the method in 2012. Researchers led by Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka found that cells may be reprogrammed and transformed into almost any kind of tissue in the human body...

And, in the case of the Lund team, into the brain's neurons. Without this new technology, it would have been impossible to use morally sound techniques to investigate the differences between humans and chimpanzees.

What made scientists desire to look at the differences between chimps and humans?

"I think that comprehending what makes people human requires a knowledge of the brain. We could always utilize our brains in creative ways as a species, but how did that happen? The subject fascinates me!"

In the future, according to Johan Jakobsson, the new results may help address concerns regarding genetic causes of mental illnesses like schizophrenia, a condition that seems to be exclusive to humans.

This means that instead of doing an additional study on the two percent of coded DNA that remains, researchers will have to look at all 100 percent of it, which is a far more difficult job.

Source:

A cis-acting structural variation at the ZNF558 locus controls a gene regulatory network in human brain development