The extinction of primates results in the elimination of more parasites

The species like chimpanzees and gorillas are in danger of extinction, as is well documented.

Many people support the protection of primates, yet if human activities like hunting, trapping, and deforestation do not decrease, approximately half of the world's 500 primate species will become extinct is some upcoming decades.

The parasites that reside within the bodies of primates are even more remarkable. According to a study published recently by a Duke University team, there maybe twice as many parasites going extinct as primates.

An important consideration is parasites that are in danger of becoming extinct.

According to previous research, between 85 and 95 percent of animal parasites are still unknown.

Parasites are not included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) 'Red List' of threatened species. Some scientists have expressed worry about this scenario throughout the years.

Professor James Herrera of the Duke Lemur Center, the paper's initial author, is an example of this. According to him, "this sort of worry over the elimination of parasites may seem odd."

"Something you want to eliminate rather than preserve" is how he described parasites for the vast majority of people, according to him, and watching them wriggle about within your body is just unpleasant. Although the parasite may produce symptoms and make the host ill, the professor noted that this is not always the case.

"Some parasites have been discovered to perform wonderful things, such as aiding the body's immune system or suppressing autoimmune disorders," he added. He asked for attention to these vulnerable parasites, saying, "The extinction of these different parasites follows the extinction of primates."

On the 20th, a similar article appeared in 'Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.' Primate-parasite coextinction predictions is the title.

"The loss of future biodiversity linked to parasites that have been ignored threatens the complex and intertwined ecological system, including the connection between the host and the parasite," the study team said in the article they published.

To demonstrate this, the researchers looked at an interaction network comprising 213 species of primates, such as monkeys, apes, lemurs, and galagos, as well as 763 parasitic species that live on their bodies.

By eliminating 114 primates, 176 parasites will become extinct.

Then, after eradicating 114 species of critically endangered primates, they made predictions about how the primate extinction will impact the rest of nature.

Consequently, the findings were replicated using the study team's "interaction network" technology; 176 parasites that lived on primates became extinct. This parasite accounts for 23% of all primate parasites.

The plight of the surviving primates after 176 parasite species go extinct is much more alarming. Surviving primates had fewer encounters with parasites, which had a range of detrimental effects on their health.

If the host primate becomes extinct, the network between the host and the parasite is likely to be disrupted, leading to the parasite becoming extinct. "The parasites linked with the monkey host will vanish when the primate host goes," Herrera said.

It's comparable to the famous children's game KerPlunk, according to Professor Herrera. To win, you must gather all of the marbles attached to a stick while removing the stick from an empty clear tube. The stone resembles a parasite, whereas the stick resembles a primate.

Even when there are many sticks left, marbles tend to stay as well, but when the sticks vanish one by one, the remaining marbles cascade down like a mountain stream. According to the study, 108 of the 213 primate species are in danger of becoming extinct.

In areas like Madagascar, the threat of extinction is much more significant. The dwindling forests of Madagascar, illegal hunting, and the pet trade have driven 95% of the lemur species to the verge of extinction, and parasites that live within lemurs are in grave danger.

The study's authors claimed they couldn't say whether or not parasites would migrate from one host to another. Some of humanity's most infamous illnesses, such as malaria, HIV-related AIDS, and yellow fever, have been shown to have started in other primates and transmitted to humans.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.