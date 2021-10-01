The 'Perseverance' discovers a livable habitat on Mars.

As a result of NASA's "Perseverance" rover's data analysis from the Martian surface, we now have reason to believe that the mission's goal of discovering evidence that Mars previously had life will be achieved. To begin with, the rock tells us something about the former climate of the area. In a statement, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory stated the expedition's initial rocks show "a potentially livable sustained environment," according to Ken Farley of Caltech, the project scientist for the mission. We should be grateful for the water's longevity.

The mission's initial samples were from a basaltic rock that scientists believe was formed by lava flows. Scientists may be able to precisely date the formation of the stone based on its volcanic origin.

Each sample may be used as a piece of a giant chronological jigsaw, giving scientists a chronology of the most significant events in Jezero Crater's history if they are put in the correct sequence. For instance, the crater was formed, Lake Jezero appeared, then disappeared, and Earth's temperature changed throughout time.

These rocks also contain salts, as has been discovered. There are two possible explanations for the formation of these salts: either groundwater entered and dissolved the rock's original minerals, or liquid water evaporated and left behind the salts. The salt minerals found in the first two rock cores suggest that ancient Martian water was also trapped inside them. They may act as tiny time capsules, revealing information about Mars' past temperature and habitability if they are found. Additionally, salt minerals are well-known for retaining traces of past life, which is very useful for archeology.

According to the results of those studies, other rock tests indicate that groundwater has been there for an extended period.

There have been discoveries in Earth science.

Groundwater at Jezero may have come from a lake that had dried up, or it may have gone through the rocks independently. Researchers are confident that water formerly covered the region, making it more conducive to microorganisms. A mission program scientist at NASA Headquarters said the samples would be invaluable for further laboratory examination once they return to Earth.

There's a chance we'll be able to figure out the environmental conditions that the minerals reflect one day." This will contribute to understanding the origins and long-term stability of liquid water on Mars more generally.

