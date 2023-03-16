Longtime Congresswoman and Champion of Women's Rights Dies

Photo by R. Michael Jenkins via Public Domain

Colleagues and friends are mornings the loss of former United States Representative Pat Schroeder this week after it was announced that the longtime Democrat has died at the age of 82.

Schroeder's death was confirmed by her former press secretary Andrea Camp, who said that she suffered a stroke recently and passed away on Monday, March 13th at a hospital in Florida.

First elected to Congress to represent Colorado in 1972, Schroeder went on to become one of the most prominent Democrats in recent memory, championing women's rights and holding down the congressional seat for the party for decades.

The first woman on the Armed Services Committee, Schroeder was forced to share the seat with Rep. Ron Dellums, who was the first African American on the committee. That move was made by then-Chairman F. Edward Hebert, who Schroeder said did not believe that women or African Americans were suited to serve on the panel.

Before retiring in 1997 after 24 years in Congress, Schroeder helped construct multiple Democratic majorities, as well as considering a possible presidential run in 1987, when she launched a fundraising drive to try and build her campaign, but she dropped out of the race three months later, saying that she found the fundraising to be demeaning.

Known for her quick quips and sharp tongue, Schroeder had many notable quotes throughout the years, including a response after being asked by one congressman how she could be a mother and a member of Congress at the same time, she replied, “I have a brain and a uterus, and I use both.”

We offer our condolences to Schroeder's family and loved ones.

