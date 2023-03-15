DeSantis Picks up Major New Endorsement

Photo by Officer of Governor Ron DeSantis via Public Domain

One top Republican has offered an earlier endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president, a Texas Representative Chip Roy offered his support to the man expected to be the main competitor to former President Donald Trump.

Roy offered his support in an email to his supporters on Wednesday. In the email, Rep. Roy said the following:

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course. America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination.”

“That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” Roy concluded.

Roy marks the first member of Congress to offer their support for DeSantis, who has yet to officially declare his campaign for president. Were he to declare, the Florida governor would join former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and his main expected competition, Trump.

The Texas Republican's endorsement marks a notable rejection of the former president, who Roy has been very critical of after the events on January 6th, 2021, and Trump's repeated calls for Republicans to reject the results of the 2020 election.

And while he named DeSantis as his primary pick for the Republican nomination, The Hill reports that Roy has stated he will back any winner of the Republican primary, but still adding that it was time for "new leadership."

“It’s time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change,” Roy said. “It’s time for Ron DeSantis to be President of the United States.”

