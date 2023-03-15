Bipartisan group of lawmakers looking to solve Colorado River concerns following contentious state negotiations

Photo by Carl Nenzen Loven on Unsplash

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is reportedly looking to address concerns over the distribution of water from the Colorado River to its seven basin states after negotiations between six of the states and California became contentious, with the Golden State claiming that they were not part of the negotiations that led to a proposal, prompting the state to put forward its own.

“Together, and working with our colleagues in the Senate, we will collaborate with each other and state and local leaders, putting the interests of our communities above all else,” Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a statement announcing the coalition.

The new caucus will include members from six of the seven states that rely on the Colorado River: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. This new House caucus is linked closely to one already formed in the Senate by John Hickenlooper, who also represents Colorado.

The new caucus, named the Congressional Colorado River Caucus, will seek to stabilize negotiations between the seven states, as the talks have failed to progress to a constructive end, only resulting in two separate proposals from a group of six states and then the other brought forward by California.

“Water is our most precious resource, and we must address the uncertainty caused by the severe drought that is impacting 40 million residents of Arizona and the Southwest,” Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani said in a statement.

“I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on solutions that bring together the Upper and Lower Basins and secure a strong water future for us all,” the congressman added.

