First-Term Governor sees support grow, according to new poll

Photo by David Jiang via CC SA 4.0

First-term Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has seen her support grow, according to one new poll that found Hobbs at plus 13, with one political consultant believing that the new governor will continue to improve in popularity while Republicans in the state have seen diminishing returns on many of their messaging strategies.

The poll, which was conducted by OH Predictive Insights, found that Hobbs is sitting at 43% approval, with only 30% of those surveyed disapproving of her performance. She has a strong base of Democrats and Independents behind her numbers, but also a surprising 25% of Republicans who have approved of her performance as governor thus far.

"Overall, voters are giving her a thumbs up on her job approval. She's plus 13," stated OH Predictive Insight's Chief of Research Mike Noble. "43% approving, 30% disapproving and even 25% of republicans give her a thumbs up right now."

And while Hobbs continues in the upward trend, one political consultant believes that Republicans have been lackluster in their performance, adding that there may even be several Republican-held seats in danger.

"I've been telling them, I've been telling Republicans that talk to us down at the legislature, if they continue in the manner they're currently behaving, they will be a minority a the end of 24," Chuck Coughlin of Highground Inc. said to ABC15 in Phoenix.

And Coughlin is not the only one looking at the possibility of a shift in the Copper State, as one Republican political consultant also see's Hobbs' higher approval leading to better leverage in accomplishing what she has set before her.

"If she's got a majority of Arizonans rolling with her, that helps all things from a governor's point of view in terms of impacting her agenda," Stan Barnes of the Copper State Consulting Group.

Republican legislators have been frequent critics of Hobbs since she entered office at the beginning of 2023, given her willingness to use the veto during this legislative session, already having struck down 16 different pieces of legislation.

However, if her popularity continues to improve, Republicans may be forced to negotiate with the governor to ensure legislation is put into law moving forward.

