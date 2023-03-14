New Poll Shows Tight Race for 2024 Presidential Nomination

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

A new poll by CNN appears to show a close race for the Republican nomination in 2024, with former President Donald Trump leading the pack, but Ron DeSantis remaining close behind him in a theoretical matchup.

The survey, which asked Republican and Republican-leaning independents which candidate they would support in a hypothetical primary race, found Trump around four points ahead of DeSantis, with the former president pulling 40% of respondents and DeSantis holding about 36%.

Below DeSantis is the rest of the field, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is the only candidate to officially join Trump in the race. Haley only garnered the support of 6% of those surveyed.

This most recent poll runs along with other polls that showed Trump holding a decent size lead over the rest of the field, but DeSantis remains lurking close behind. While he has not formally announced his campaign, DeSantis has continued to make movements that suggest he could make a decision soon.

Trump lent credence to the likelihood that his fellow Floridian would be joining the race after going on the offensive against DeSantis at a rally in Iowa this week. He has also appeared to attack the Florida governor in other recent remarks, calling him a RINO (Republican in name only).

The poll was conducted from March 8-12 and surveyed 1,045 Republicans or Republican-leaning independents. The poll's margin of error was 3.8 percentage points.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.