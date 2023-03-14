Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition Released Following Hospitalization

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is now recovering at home, according to his office, after he fell while attending an event last week, requiring treatment for a concussion and a fractured rib.

McConnell reportedly tripped while at a dinner event inside a hotel. He was then taken to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries and stayed several days for "observation and treatment." McConnell's communication director David Popp says that the GOP leader entered a rehabilitation facility before going home.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp said in the statement.

“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated," Popp added.

McConnell is one of several senators that are missing time, joining Democrats Dianne Feinstein, who is being treated for shingles, and John Fetterman who is seeking treatment for depression. With Democrats holding a slim 51-49 majority, the senators' absence poses a possible risk to any part-line legislation if another senator were to miss.

McConnell also had a fall back in 2019, fracturing his shoulder in that accident.

