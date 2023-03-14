California Reportedly Left Out of Water Negotiations After Previously Suggesting a Plan That Cut Off Major Cities

Photo byWestwind Air ServiceonUnsplash

California negotiators were reportedly left out of an agreement proposed by all six of the other Colorado River basin states after the Golden State had previously proposed a plan to model what it would look like if water was cut off to major cities such as Las Vegas or Phoenix.

California officials say that they were not a part of six state negotiations that featured Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada. Those states were able to come to a rare agreement between the upper and lower basins, with the plan relying heavily on reclamation as a way to try and save over 1 million acre-feet of water usage, featuring a new method that would account for losses from evaporation.

However, according to Arizona Public Media, California was not privy to those negotiations, and in fact, released its own plan shortly after the six states put forward theirs. The California plan brought back a water-saving plan that was first proposed last October that would see the state cut back on around 9% of its yearly water usage every year until 2026.

And while California officials say that they were never consulted on the plan, Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources and now a household name to those that have been following the negotiations, says that the state had negotiators close by and could have participated if they chose to.

“(Hamby) was in Denver on January 27, that Friday, along with a multitude of California representatives from the water users – Coachella, Palo Verde, Imperial, Metropolitan, etc., and we had a very robust discussion among all of the states, including all of those California representatives, about our proposal,” Buschatzke said, per AZPM.

“California was in the room every step of the way,” Chris Arend, spokesman for the Colorado Water Conservation Board stated in an email. “Every effort was made to reach a seven-state consensus and the door remains open if California is interested in continuing the discussion."

While neither plan is currently binding, the hope was that both the upper and lower basin states would be able to present an outline of a solution to the federal government, which has been forced to enter the negotiations after the states were unable to reach an accord.

# California Water Usage# West Water Negotiations# Arizona Water Plan# Central Arizona Project# Southwest Drought

