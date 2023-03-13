Top Republican Expected to Announce 2024 Presidential Run

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

A top Republican is now increasingly expected to launch a bid for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, further complicating a field that currently only features former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley but is expected to widen to include several other top Republicans as candidates.

Senator Tim Scott has yet to formally announce a bid for president, however, The Hill reports that Scott has been actively assembling a campaign team, hiring staffers and beginning talks with possible donors as the Republican looks to try and become a voice for unity within the party.

Scott's rhetoric has also been targeted, setting his aim on President Biden during a speech last month, where he accused the president of exploiting “the painful parts of America’s past," while also referring to himself as a "messenger of hope," echoing his repeated statements calling for more unity in the country.

“I see 330 million Americans getting back to celebrating our shared blessings again, tolerating our differences again and having each other’s backs again,” Scott said. “This is what I see. A new American sunrise. Even brighter than before.”

While polls have not shown Scott to be among the highest-profile contenders in the race, he does hold a distinct advantage over many of the other possible candidates in that he still has around $22 million left in his Senate campaign donation coffers, something that could immediately be transferred over to a presidential campaign, per The Hill.

Regardless of whether or not he truly dents the campaigns of the top candidates in the race, it will be interesting to see whether or not he sticks to his campaign rhetoric and if the calls for unity produce some sort of adjustment to the strategies of his opponents.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.