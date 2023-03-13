Two Top U.S. Banks Collapse, Igniting Regulator Concerns

Two major banks in the U.S. have collapsed since late last week, sparking serious concerns from regulators and the U.S. government, which took drastic and unprecedented action on Sunday to ensure that depositors would be able to access their money amid a run on the banks.

The U.S. government announced Sunday that they were taking matters into their own hands, saying that depositors would still be able to access all of their accounts following the incredible collapse of both the California-based Silicon Valley Bank as well as the New York-based Signature Bank, which was seized by regulators on Sunday.

SVB's collapse is the second-biggest bank failure in United States history, while Signature Bank's was the third-biggest, sparking serious concerns that the factors that led to the two banks' collapses could spread to other financial institutions.

President Joe Biden, per CNN, stated Monday that Americans “can rest assured that our banking system is safe,” adding: “We will do whatever is needed on top of all this.”

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC all took action to try and reassure Americans that their assets would stay safe, adding that anyone that had money with SVB would be able to access their funds. They also announced additional measures to try and stop any more bank runs.

“This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth,” the agencies said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

