Arizona Governor Vetoes Another Bill, 16th of the Year

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs late last week vetoed a bill passed by the state legislature that would have banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in K-12 schools within the state, marking the 16th bill vetoed by Hobbs thus far this year.

The bill in question, SB 1305, was brought forward by state Republicans seeking to end the teaching of anything related to Critical Race Theory in schools, something that Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has frequently stated should not be part of the curriculum in Arizona schools.

The text of Hobbs' veto letter can be seen below, with the official statement able to be seen here.

"President Petersen,

Today I vetoed SB1305.

It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize.

I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement."

The bill was brought forward by Senator J.D. Mesnard, who responded to the veto last Thursday:

“I’m deeply disheartened by Gov. Hobbs’ choice to condone these discriminatory teachings our kids are being exposed to, by vetoing my bill,” Mesnard stated, per KTAR 92.3 FM. “As lawmakers, we are called to protect the vulnerable, including impressionable and innocent kids.

“Her action today is a slap in the face to parents who came forward with serious concerns about the racism being taught in their children’s classrooms.”

Hobbs has not been afraid to flex her muscles from the governor's desk, as she has repeatedly vetoed bills that pass the Arizona legislature on party lines, making good on one of her frequent talking points from her campaign.

