Top University Safety Committee Disbands Due to Retaliation Following Bombshell Report

Photo by Michael Barera via CC SA 4.0

A safety committee at the University of Arizona has decided to disband over concerns of retaliation for a scathing report they recently issued that condemned the university's serious safety deficiencies as well as a belief that the institution's leadership was "stonewalling" access to information.

According to Arizona Public Media (AZPM), the committee reportedly decided to disband around a month after their bombshell report that showed the severe ineptitude of the University of Arizona's safety protocols leading up to the killing of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department Head Dr. Thomas Meixner on October 5th of 2022.

In their interim report, the committee made two major findings regarding the university's institutional protocols and conduct, primarily that there was a significant lack of community trust in the university's safety institutions and the lack of a centralized safety risk prevention or management system.

The committee, who made their report after months of compiling text messages, public records, interviews, and supporting documentation from surviving victims, even went as far as to say that the university "established an administrative culture that consciously and consistently disregards employee and students’ safety concerns," per AZPM.

Since the release of the report, the safety committee says that they have been unable to properly conduct their inquiry due to "certain recent statements and actions of the University leadership," which led them to make the decision to dissolve the inquiry.

Of note is a statement made by a university spokesperson immediately following the report's release, which heavily criticized the report, saying it was "not the comprehensive and exhaustive review that the University commissioned its outside safety and security experts, PAX Group LLC, to conduct following the October 5 tragedy. Rather, it represents the work of a subset of faculty that has reached sweeping conclusions based in large part on misleading characterizations and the selective use of facts and quotations," also per AZPM.

The university did not elaborate further as to what characterizations they believed to be "misleading," raising serious concerns among the committee members, who feared the possibility of retaliation from higher-ups at the university.

