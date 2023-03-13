Governor Announces Major Education Spending Boost

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that the state will be boosting its funding for education, with a new program to put forward around $100 million dollars in grant funding to schools to try and address recovery from the pandemic and mitigation strategies moving forward.

Hobbs administration announced the grant program late last week, which will allow the Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting to issue three grant solicitations. The grants are to try and alleviate some of the concerns and problems school districts and education agencies have experienced coming out of the pandemic.

Hobbs stated the following in a tweet announcing the move:

"Educator retention is one of my top priorities. That's why today we relaunched a grant opportunity of $100 million for schools and local education agencies to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts. Our schools have been through so much these last few years and they need support as they recover from the pandemic."

In addition to the $100 million, KVOA-TV reports that the move will bring forward two more grants programs that will promote student summer enrichment and programs and initiatives that will look to address the impacts that the pandemic had on the education system.

According to the program announcement, which can be seen here, "funding is made available through Arizona's distributed share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and is competitive, with specific program and financial application requirements."

