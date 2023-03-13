Governor Announces Major Education Spending Boost

Daily News Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otkhe_0lHPCdpD00
Photo byElement5 DigitalonUnsplash

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that the state will be boosting its funding for education, with a new program to put forward around $100 million dollars in grant funding to schools to try and address recovery from the pandemic and mitigation strategies moving forward.

Hobbs administration announced the grant program late last week, which will allow the Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting to issue three grant solicitations. The grants are to try and alleviate some of the concerns and problems school districts and education agencies have experienced coming out of the pandemic.

Hobbs stated the following in a tweet announcing the move:

"Educator retention is one of my top priorities. That's why today we relaunched a grant opportunity of $100 million for schools and local education agencies to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts. Our schools have been through so much these last few years and they need support as they recover from the pandemic."

In addition to the $100 million, KVOA-TV reports that the move will bring forward two more grants programs that will promote student summer enrichment and programs and initiatives that will look to address the impacts that the pandemic had on the education system.

According to the program announcement, which can be seen here, "funding is made available through Arizona's distributed share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and is competitive, with specific program and financial application requirements."

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona Politics# Katie Hobbs# Arizona Governor# Arizona Education# ARPA Support for Arizona Local

Comments / 3

Published by

Breaking news service run by a team that has covered breaking news on Twitter for almost five years, bringing top stories from the West Coast and the rest of the country to you daily. Follow our new account on Twitter!

Tucson, AZ
12K followers

More from Daily News Now

Long list of U.S. Legislators linked to failed banks

A long list of United States legislators from both the House and the Senate have been linked to the failed California Silicon Valley Bank, with many being forced to answer questions over their connections to the bank, possible donations from the bank, or similar entities, and their voting records over the deregulation of banks that conduct business similarly to SVB.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Controversial proposed voter law prompts backlash and fears over privacy violations

A newly proposed piece of voter legislation in Arizona is drawing significant backlash as the new bill would make detailed voter data and unfiltered ballot images available online which could run afoul of the state's constitution that declared "secrecy in voting shall be preserved."

Read full story
14 comments

New, novel approach taken to try and improve water access in the Southwest

A new, novel approach is being taken by the federal government to try and improve water access in the Southwest, as they will try to utilize cloud seeding to ensure moisture reaches the parched acres of desert in the region.

Read full story
Arizona State

Feds look to block Navajo Nation from Colorado River Water

The federal government is looking to the Supreme Court to try and block a claim to the Colorado River by the Navajo Nation in Arizona, as the tribe argues an agreement made with the United States government around 150 years ago entitles them to a share of the resources pulled from the river as the states involved continue their squabble over the valuable resource.

Read full story
30 comments
California State

Top California Bank to Receive Massive Bailout

One of the top banks in California will reportedly receive a large bank-backed bailout as financial institutions seek to stabilize the markets following the collapse of two major banks within the last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

More Train Derailments Occur in Arizona, Washington

Two more train derailments have reportedly occurred in the states of Arizona and Washington, after heightened scrutiny and awareness over the incidents has continued ever since the incident involving a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials in Ohio that prompted serious concerns over health and environmental impacts.

Read full story
8 comments

Biden Administration Threatens Ban of Popular Social Media App

The Biden Administration has threatened the ban of the popular social media app TikTok if the social media platform does not force the Chinese owners of the app to sell their stakes in the company amid growing concerns over the security of the video-sharing app.

Read full story

Bay Area Air Regulators Announce Controversial Ban

Regulators in the San Francisco Bay Area have made a move likely to generate some controversy, as they now plan to phase out all natural gas-powered water heaters and furnaces over the course of the coming years.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Longtime Congresswoman and Champion of Women's Rights Dies

Colleagues and friends are mornings the loss of former United States Representative Pat Schroeder this week after it was announced that the longtime Democrat has died at the age of 82.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Picks up Major New Endorsement

One top Republican has offered an earlier endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president, a Texas Representative Chip Roy offered his support to the man expected to be the main competitor to former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
110 comments
Arizona State

Bipartisan group of lawmakers looking to solve Colorado River concerns following contentious state negotiations

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is reportedly looking to address concerns over the distribution of water from the Colorado River to its seven basin states after negotiations between six of the states and California became contentious, with the Golden State claiming that they were not part of the negotiations that led to a proposal, prompting the state to put forward its own.

Read full story
Arizona State

First-Term Governor sees support grow, according to new poll

First-term Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has seen her support grow, according to one new poll that found Hobbs at plus 13, with one political consultant believing that the new governor will continue to improve in popularity while Republicans in the state have seen diminishing returns on many of their messaging strategies.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows Tight Race for 2024 Presidential Nomination

A new poll by CNN appears to show a close race for the Republican nomination in 2024, with former President Donald Trump leading the pack, but Ron DeSantis remaining close behind him in a theoretical matchup.

Read full story
82 comments

Update on Mitch McConnell's Condition Released Following Hospitalization

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is now recovering at home, according to his office, after he fell while attending an event last week, requiring treatment for a concussion and a fractured rib.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

California Reportedly Left Out of Water Negotiations After Previously Suggesting a Plan That Cut Off Major Cities

California negotiators were reportedly left out of an agreement proposed by all six of the other Colorado River basin states after the Golden State had previously proposed a plan to model what it would look like if water was cut off to major cities such as Las Vegas or Phoenix.

Read full story
131 comments
California State

Feds Launch Investigation Into California Bank Collapse

The federal government has reportedly launched an investigation into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as they attempt to determine why and how the financial institution rapidly fell apart late last week, causing a run on the bank and the federal government to step in and seize SVB.

Read full story
1 comments

Top Republican Expected to Announce 2024 Presidential Run

A top Republican is now increasingly expected to launch a bid for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, further complicating a field that currently only features former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley but is expected to widen to include several other top Republicans as candidates.

Read full story
67 comments

Two Top U.S. Banks Collapse, Igniting Regulator Concerns

Two major banks in the U.S. have collapsed since late last week, sparking serious concerns from regulators and the U.S. government, which took drastic and unprecedented action on Sunday to ensure that depositors would be able to access their money amid a run on the banks.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Vetoes Another Bill, 16th of the Year

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs late last week vetoed a bill passed by the state legislature that would have banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in K-12 schools within the state, marking the 16th bill vetoed by Hobbs thus far this year.

Read full story
128 comments
Tucson, AZ

Top University Safety Committee Disbands Due to Retaliation Following Bombshell Report

A safety committee at the University of Arizona has decided to disband over concerns of retaliation for a scathing report they recently issued that condemned the university's serious safety deficiencies as well as a belief that the institution's leadership was "stonewalling" access to information.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy