Senator Discusses Crucial Plan to Ensure Water Access in California and Arizona

Photo by Mike Newbry on Unsplash

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on Monday rejected the notion that the Colorado River and water reserves in the American Southwest were going to run dry, saying that multiple plans are coming together to try and reduce the usage of water in the region while adding that the U.S. will have to ensure water levels stay high in Lake Mead so that California and Arizona are able to continue to have access to water.

Kelly, speaking to KTAR News 92.3 FM, says that the country will have to continue to keep water levels high enough at Lake Mead to ensure water is released from the Hoover Dam, a crucial part of the system that distributes water to Southwestern states and Mexico.

"If that happens, we don't get water in California and in Arizona and Mexico," Kelly said. "It's not going to happen."

The U.S. Senator and former astronaut went on to discuss how these western states are now able to come together and put forward water resiliency projects after they obtained around $4 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act and an additional $8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

“Like drip irrigation, building more water storage, settling tribal water claims,” Kelly said.

“If we do all these things and were starting to line them up, we’re going to be able to conserve and leave enough water up in Lake Mead that we’re not going to have to worry about the flow of water to the lower basin states.”

Kelly's comments come as water issues in the West continue, despite a good winter for rainfall that has seen many parts of both the upper and lower Colorado River basins get back onto solid footing. The federal government has been forced to intervene in the situation after the western states, including Arizona and California, were unable to come to an agreement during sometimes testy negotiations that at one point saw California suggest exploring a plan to cut off water from major cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas.

But for Kelly, the money allotted is not enough going forward, as he has earned colleagues in the Senate to include the western states into the upcoming Farm Bill, given their water consumption needs to continue to produce for the country.

“This is important for our food supply. So, we’re going to look at opportunities in the Farm Bill to make sure we secure our water future here in the west,” Kelly said.

In addition to the Farm Bill, Arizona could also see a quick injection of additional cash from the federal government via the Bipartisan Instructure Law, which could put out $250 million in funding to support water infrastructure projects in the desert state.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.