Former Arizona Basketball Standout Expected to be Hired to New Position

Photo by Jacob Rice on Unsplash

Former University of Arizona Men's Basketball standout and previous assistant coach Damon Stoudamire is reportedly expected to accept a new job as head coach at Georgia Tech following the firing of fellow Arizona product Josh Pastner, according to ESPN.

Stoudamire, who is currently an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, is expected to accept the job offer and had informed the Celtics organization, ESPN reports.

A standout for Arizona, Stoudamire was part of Lute Olson's prolific "Point Guard U" that churned out some of the top guards in college basketball year after year, including Stoudamire, Mike Bibby, Miles Simon, Jason Terry, Gilbert Arenas, and Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, among many others.

With the Wildcats in his junior year, Stoudamire helped lead the tea to the Final Four while earning All-American honors and being named a finalist for Player of the Year. The next year, he returned to the Wildcats and averaged almost 23 points per game and dropped 45 points against Stanford, a career-high.

He was selected with the 7th overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. Following a productive NBA career, he transitioned to coaching, serving as an assistant coach for several programs over the years, including returning to the Wildcats for a brief stint, before finally becoming the head coach at Pacific, where he earned WCC Coach of the Year honors in 2020.

Stoudamire was also rumored to have been a candidate for the Wildcats head coaching gig after Sean Miller departed the program, but the university eventually decided to hire current coach Tommy Lloyd.

