New Update Released After Top Republican Rushed to the Hospital

Photo by Senate Democrats via CC Attribution 2.0

A new update has been released on the condition of Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the longtime U.S. Senator was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a fall Wednesday night inside a hotel.

McConnell reportedly remains at the hospital where he is currently being treated for a concussion, according to a statement released by his communications director David Popp, via NBC News.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion," Popp said Thursday. "He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

McConnell reportedly fell following an event with the Senate Leadership Fund, a significant Republican super PAC that is aligned with the longtime GOP leader. A senator, who has remained unnamed, reportedly told NBC News that he has spoken to McConnell's family and that he is "going to be alright."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in his opening remarks Thursday, offered the following statement on McConnell:

“My thoughts this morning are with my good friend Leader Mitch McConnell, who is recovering from in the hospital after an accident last night," Schumer said. "This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes.”

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.