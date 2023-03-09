Federal Judge Rips Biden Border Policies in New Ruling

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

A federal judge on Wednesday delivered a big blow to a Biden administration border policy that has been in place since 2021, as he vacated the policy referred to by many Republicans as "catch and release," saying it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and widely criticizing the Biden administration's border policy.

Judge T. Kent Wetherell, who was originally nominated for the position by President Donald Trump, issued a harsh ruling against the Biden administration, saying that they had turned the U.S.-Mexico border "into a meaningless line in the sand."

“The evidence establishes that Defendants have effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speedbump for aliens flooding into the country by prioritizing ‘alternatives to detention’ over actual detention and by releasing more than a million aliens into the country — on ‘parole’ or pursuant to the exercise of ‘prosecutorial discretion’ under a wholly inapplicable statute — without even initiating removal proceedings,” Wetherell ruled.

The policy, which originally went into effect in 2021, releases many migrants into the country while they await immigration proceedings to begin. The intention of the policy was to try and help alleviate overcrowding in detention facilities.

The policy, which granted temporary parole to these migrants, violated the law by ignoring requirements to go on a case-by-case basis to grant parole, as well as failing to give "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit," according to Wetherell.

“Collectively, these actions were akin to posting a flashing ‘Come In, We’re Open’ sign on the southern border,” Wetherell said in a criticism of the Biden administration's general border policy. “The unprecedented ‘surge’ of aliens that started arriving at the Southwest Border almost immediately after President Biden took office and that has continued unabated over the past two years was a predictable consequence of these actions.”

