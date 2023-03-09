Major California Employer Announces Widespread Layoffs

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

One major California employer has announced that they will be undergoing widespread layoffs, joining several other Golden State tech companies that have had to cut jobs in recent months amid questions surrounding a possible recession.

PayPal announced that they would be getting rid of around 2,000 jobs, about 7% of their workforce, citing economic challenges as the main driving force behind the decision. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman also said that the company "must continue to change as our world, our customers, and our competitive landscape evolve," per KGO-TV.

The layoffs come as the country as a whole continues to see remarkably low unemployment, despite several companies and firms being forced to make cuts, with many citing uncertainty in the market going forward.

In addition to PayPal, tech giants Alphabet, the Google parent company, and Meta have announced massive layoffs, with around 23,000 jobs being cut just between those two companies.

"I want to express my personal appreciation for the meaningful contributions they have made to PayPal," Schulman stated, adding that those that are dismissed will be given severance packages that the CEO described as "generous."

In addition to the massive cuts in the tech sector, retail has also been undergoing a massive transformation as stores shut and workforces continue to contract. News media has not faired better, with giants such as CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times among the many companies who have faced difficult economic conditions.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.