Baseball Legend Cuts Ties with Iconic Bay Area Nonprofit

Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Tony La Russa has announced that he and his family have severed ties with a nonprofit that he helped to create while managing the Oakland Athletics after the La Russa family said they no longer align with the way the animal rescue was being operated.

The La Russa family announced that they sent a cease and desist letter to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) earlier this month that asks for all references and likenesses related to the family be removed from any of ARF's promotional material. According to KGO-TV, the family says that they decided to sever ties with the foundation after multiple incidents made them come to the conclusion that they are no longer aligned with the "current leadership, policies and attitudes" of the organization.

"The foundation was like an extended family, everyone contributed to this close-knit personal culture," Tony La Russa said. "This culture was an important factor in ARF's early and continued success. That is, sadly, no longer the case, which is why we no longer want to be associated with the foundation we created."

The decision came primarily after the family says ARF's mishandled the adoption of a dog named Lovebug, not providing a harness, which they say later led to Lovebug escaping its adoptive family. They also reportedly dismissed a 20-year veteran of the animal rescue, something the family called "heartbreaking and unacceptable."

ARF, which was originally called Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, was founded by the legendary manager in 1990 after he corralled a stray cat during a game at Oakland Coliseum. He then decided to found the rescue alongside his wife upon realizing the Bay Area did not have many no-kill shelters.

