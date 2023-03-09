Legendary Bay Area Sports Radio Hosts Fired

Photo by Fringer Cat on Unsplash

Longtime San Francisco Bay Area sports radio hosts Ray Ratto and Damon Bruce were fired from FM sports station 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

The massive shakeup to the Bay Area sports radio landscape comes as parent company Audacy is making a ton of budget cuts across their radio stations as rumors persist that they will file for bankruptcy.

Bruce and Ratto hosted a daily afternoon radio show together, They both had worked on a variety of shows with different partners at the station, and both had previously worked for rival sports station KNBR 680. Bruce joined 95.7 The Game as part of a new lineup at the station in March of 2014.

The Athletic also reported that two other station employees were fired, but it was not reported if they were on-air staff.

Both hosts are very well-known in the Bay Area sports media world, and likely will have many people wondering what there next move will be. While many radio stations across the country have had budget cuts in recent years, the podcast world is continuing to heat up and it would not at all be surprising to see one or both of them end up with a podcast.

We will be watching to see what their next move is, and will keep our readers updated.

